Walt Disney World Railroad Now Testing Once Again at the Magic Kingdom

Although the Walt Disney World Railroad previously began testing almost a year ago, it seems that after a pause, testing for the long-closed Magic Kingdom attraction has started up again.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World announced the recommencing of testing for the Walt Disney World Railroad through an official TikTok.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018 due to construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland.

While we still don’t have a date for when we will be able to ride the train again, Disney began testing

Cast Members have been training for the reopening of the WDW Railroad since July.

Over the past three years of downtime, Cast Members have performed repairs, maintenance and refurbishment of the Railroad.

One major change being made is that the formerly wood railroad ties are being replaced with composite ties.

Composite ties will greatly reduce the need for maintenance on the railroad in the future. Wooden railroad ties have a 3 to 5 year life span while the composite ones have an approximately 25 year life span.