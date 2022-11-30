Magic Happens Parade Officially Returning to Disneyland on February 24th, 2023

Calling all dreamers! The date you’ve been waiting for is finally here, as the Magic Happens parade will finally return to Disneyland on February 24th, 2023!
What’s Happening:
- Originally announced to be returning at the D23 Expo 2022, we now have an exact date for the long-awaited return of Magic Happens – February 24th, 2023.
- The parade originally debuted on February 27th, 2020, and closed less than two weeks later along with the rest of the Resort, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- While most other entertainment offerings have since returned to the Resort, Magic Happens has yet to do so, that is until now.
- This daytime spectacular “celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories,” according to an official statement from Disneyland.
- Mickey & Friends joined Moana and Maui; Miguel and Pepita from Coco; Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen 2; Cinderella; Arthur and Merlin from The Sword in the Stone; Tiana from The Princess and the Frog; Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, and more partying pals as they made their way down the Disneyland parade route on fantastic floats accompanied by dozens of dazzling dancers.
- Check out our full video of the parade below, and click here for some photos from its very first performance.
- You can also listen to the theme song of the parade on your favorite streaming service.
