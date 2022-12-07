Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members Celebrate World of Frozen Constructional Milestone

Cast Members came together at Hong Kong Disneyland to sign pieces of “Ice Magic” which have been installed on Arendelle Castle inside the upcoming World of Frozen area.

What’s Happening:

Early in the morning on November 22nd, a group of Magic Makers gathered in a special spot overlooking the construction site of World of Frozen in celebration of a historic construction milestone.

Cast Members, including Hong Kong Disneyland Resort managing director Michael Moriarty, leaders, Imagineers, Project team and the Test and Adjust team, came together for the first Cast engagement activity of the themed land–the “Ice Magic Signing Moment.”

The group signed their names on pieces of Ice Magic, which were placed on Arendelle Castle, forever becoming a part of the themed land.

The Ice Magic pieces were inspired by the story of Frozen , where Elsa gains control of her magical abilities and uses Ice Magic to decorate areas throughout the land; some can be seen in the movies, while some are unique to the World of Frozen.

What They’re Saying:

Fanchi Chan, Attraction Test and Adjust coordinator said: “I joined Park Operations in 2016 and moved to the World of Frozen Test and Adjust team this June, and today standing here having my name signed on the Ice Magic, I feel like I have grown up with this place.”

Issac Lam, Attraction Test and Adjust coordinator shared: "Our team was very excited to join this iconic moment. It is truly memorable and meaningful for us to be part of a milestone of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort!"