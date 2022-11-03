Hong Kong Disneyland Teases New “Frozen”-Themed Land Opening Next Year

Hong Kong Disneyland is teasing a new world soon to open at the park, Arendelle: The World of Frozen, and has shared some new images of what guests can experience when Anna, Elsa, and the Park finally open up the gates to the new land later next year.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland has shared new images of their upcoming Arendelle: The World of Frozen area coming later next year to the park.

In the photos, you can see the Arendelle castle, nearly complete, with the different textures seen on the rooftops and a bit of the surrounding area.

When Arendelle: The World of Frozen opens in late 2023, guests will be able to experience the Frozen films in ways they haven’t before, where the land will take place after the two films with Anna and Elsa creating a Summer Snow Day.

The land will be home to two attractions, Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a themed family coaster, and Frozen Ever After EPCOT

This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in Late 2023.