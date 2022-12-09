“Andor: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12)” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Walt Disney Records has released the third and final collection of music from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series Andor.
What’s Happening:
- The Andor: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12) (Original Score) digital album features a score composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell.
- Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.
- This collection joins the previously released music from Episodes 1-4 and Episodes 5-8.
“Andor: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12)” Tracklist:
1. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 9
2. Cousins
3. Ulaf Fading
4. Never More Than Twelve
5. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 10
6. Make It Look Good
7. One Way Out – Parts 1-4
8. One Way Out – Parts 5-7
9. One Way Out – Part 8
10. My Name is Kino Loy
11. Heroes
12. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 11
13. Tell Me They're Leaving / Bee
14. The Daughters of Ferrix
15. Dewi and Freedi Pamular
16. Full Fondor
17. Your Mother Is Dead
18. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 12
19. Dedra in Ferrix
20. Come Away From the Window
21. Clem's Stone
22. Manifesto
23. Forming Up / Unto Stone We Are
24. Eulogy
25. Battle
26. Cassian Will Find Us
27. Kill Me
28. The Rebellion Suite
All 12 episodes of Andor are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.