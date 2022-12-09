“Andor: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12)” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Walt Disney Records has released the third and final collection of music from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series Andor.

The Andor: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12) (Original Score) digital album features a score composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell.

Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer

You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here

This collection joins the previously released music from Episodes 1-4 Episodes 5-8

“Andor: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12)” Tracklist:

1. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 9

2. Cousins

3. Ulaf Fading

4. Never More Than Twelve

5. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 10

6. Make It Look Good

7. One Way Out – Parts 1-4

8. One Way Out – Parts 5-7

9. One Way Out – Part 8

10. My Name is Kino Loy

11. Heroes

12. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 11

13. Tell Me They're Leaving / Bee

14. The Daughters of Ferrix

15. Dewi and Freedi Pamular

16. Full Fondor

17. Your Mother Is Dead

18. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 12

19. Dedra in Ferrix

20. Come Away From the Window

21. Clem's Stone

22. Manifesto

23. Forming Up / Unto Stone We Are

24. Eulogy

25. Battle

26. Cassian Will Find Us

27. Kill Me

28. The Rebellion Suite

All 12 episodes of Andor are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.