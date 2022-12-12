DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Opening Friday, December 16th at EPCOT

After being originally announced over 3 years ago, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure will finally open at EPCOT this Friday, December 16th.

What’s Happening:

Join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews and friends as they travel around World Showcase on a quacky quest to find the Seven Plunders of the World – and return them to their rightful owners.

Using the Play Disney Parks mobile app

The treasures can be found in the following countries: Mexico Norway China Germany Japan France United Kingdom

Each country has three assignments and one finale, and each mission takes approximately 25-30 minutes to complete.

Guests are encouraged to replay countries at their leisure as there are variables to the set of missions a guest can receive.

Upon completing a mission in a country, you will receive an achievement in the Play Disney Parks app. When all countries are completed, you’ll unlock a playable finale mission.

Originally announced in late 2019, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure replaces Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure, a similar Phineas and Ferb-themed game that closed in February 2020