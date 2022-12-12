DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Opening Friday, December 16th at EPCOT

After being originally announced over 3 years ago, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure will finally open at EPCOT this Friday, December 16th.
What’s Happening:
- Join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews and friends as they travel around World Showcase on a quacky quest to find the Seven Plunders of the World – and return them to their rightful owners.
- Using the Play Disney Parks mobile app, guests take a trip around World Showcase discovering exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, and maybe even a few thieves, villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.
- The treasures can be found in the following countries:
- Mexico
- Norway
- China
- Germany
- Japan
- France
- United Kingdom
- Each country has three assignments and one finale, and each mission takes approximately 25-30 minutes to complete.
- Guests are encouraged to replay countries at their leisure as there are variables to the set of missions a guest can receive.
- Upon completing a mission in a country, you will receive an achievement in the Play Disney Parks app. When all countries are completed, you’ll unlock a playable finale mission.
- Originally announced in late 2019, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure replaces Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure, a similar Phineas and Ferb-themed game that closed in February 2020.
