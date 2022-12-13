Disney+ announced that the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere on February 1.

What's Happening:

Today, Disney+ announced the second season of the Emmy Award-winning Original series The Proud Family: Louder and Proude r will premiere on Wednesday, February 1.

A season two guest cast featurette spotlighting guest stars Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom, Jr., Holly Robinson Peete, Normani and more, is now available. The series recently won Outstanding Casting for An Animated Program at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

About The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder:

From creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, The Proud Family revival picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!).

Building off the standout success of the series' debut, season two of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

Cast:

Gabrielle Union (L.A's Finest) as Talia Rouge

Singer and songwriter Normani as Giselle

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) as Kwame

Gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez as themselves

Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street) as Dr. Lord

Maury Povich (Maury) as himself
Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Emily

Courtney B. Vance (Genius) as Merlin Kelly
Liana Mendoza (Hey, Mr. Postman!) as Singing Judge