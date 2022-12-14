Welcome the New Year with Disney Parks Dated 2023 Collection at shopDisney

We’re about to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 and shopDisney is helping fans prepare for the new year with their latest round of dated merchandise.

The Disney “2023″ Collection has started to roll out at shopDisney with apparel and accessories featuring Mickey and Friends.

As always, select designs have Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World logos, artwork and wording so fans can pick their favorite Disney location.

The Disney Parks Dated 2023 Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $14.99-$39.99.

and prices range from $14.99-$39.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. If you want your shipment by December 24th, the last to order for standard shipping is December 17th.

Kick off your new year with this adorable collegiate-looking Mickey Mouse plush. He’s even holding a “2023″ pennant!

Prepare for a day at the parks (or wherever life takes you) with this Disneyland themed backpack.

While the WDW clothing styles haven’t arrived yet, there are several Disneyland options including hoodies for kids, a baby bodysuit, and an adult T-shirt.

If you are committed to printing out digital pictures, why not preserve the memories even further in a photo album? We love this old school album that encourages fans to take lots of pics with your favorite Disney characters.

Back at home you can decorate with a fun shaped pennant pillow. You know it’ll look awesome on your bed or couch.

This die cast bus set comes with two “Disney Parks” transports that feature different character logos, windows and even commemorate the year!

Get a jump start on your 2023 Pin Trading with this booster set that showcases Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy. Or celebrate the year with a super cool spinning pin.

Decorate your home with lovely ornaments to start and close out the year. Mickey and Minnie grace the front of the collectible positioned in front of the Castle and next to “2023.”

