Din Djarin’s Galactic Adventures Inspire RSVLTS x Star Wars Mandalorian Collection

Let’s face it, your closet could probably use an out of this world update and what better brand to supply with the goods than RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)?! This week they’re bringing fans more Star Wars fun with a new collection inspired by The Mandalorian and Din Djarin.

RSVLTS is taking off on another galactic journey and this time they are focusing on The Mandalorian. Din Djarin (and yes, his little pal Grogu too) takes the spotlight on a new collection that features 5 shirt designs and a reversible jacket.

As mentioned above, the new collection spans FIVE patterns inspired by Mando’s story showcasing destinations, action moments, ships in the vastness of space and even some “bumper stickers” emphasizing things Grogu likes best.

Another unique offering is the roper style shirt that secures with pearl snap buttons and features an embroidered shoulder design of Mando.

If that wasn’t enough, this drop also includes a reversible bomber jacket with one side simply decorated with the Mythosaur Skull while the other is covered in colorful images from the show.

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70). The bomber jacket sells for $85.

Warm or Cold

Life is full of difficult choices. Arm day or leg day? Buffalo or honey BBQ? Puppy or two puppies? Ok, so maybe not the direst of decisions. But when you’re dealing with the Mandalorian, there’s a little more at stake. This rugged roper reminds us that, at its core, Mando is a space western, where renegades rule and one wrong move can be fatal. Choose wisely.”

A Real Mandalorian Hero

“Ah, the hero pose. Some would call it a lost art. An old school skill that a lot of these modern savers-of-the-day are too cool to indulge. But not Mando. He’s protecting the galaxy from evildoers and he’s going to look epic doing it. Salute the galactic good guy with this glorious KUNUFLEX button down.”

Stars and Starships

“Look to the stars on this intense KUNUFLEX button down featuring the Firespray gunship, the Razor Crest, and more iconic starships engaged in an epic quest for the fate of the galaxy. Or you can just stare at the adorable Grogu constellation. We won’t judge you either way.”

Grogu’s Day Out

“The Mandalorian designs get the ’90s sitcom “opening sequence” treatment on this fun-loving KUNUFLEX button down highlighting the hijinks of an adventure-filled day for Din Djarin and Grogu. From galactic snacking to speeder bike rides to fun with the Force, all that’s missing is a retro theme song.”

Mandolicious

“Welcome to the convenience store aisle of Grogu’s dreams. We’re talking Sorgan frogs, squid soup, and, of course, those delicious Nevarro Nummies. Add in some Roast Kowakian Monkey Lizard and wash it down with some Bantha blue milk and the Child’s got himself quite the galactic feast on this KUNUFLEX button down.”

Mando Bomber

“It’s a reversible The Mandalorian bomber, need we say more? No. But we will anyway because it’s just that cool. Adorned with mythosaur, mudhorn, and Mano’a symbols on one side, and concept art from the series on the other, if you’re looking to prove your The Mandalorian fandom, your journey starts here.”

