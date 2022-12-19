Character Dining to Return to Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom in February

A popular character dining will soon be returning to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom as the princesses will once again meet guests at Cinderella’s Royal Table starting in February.
- Disney Eats shared the news on Instagram today that starting February 28th, guests can once again meet their favorite princesses at Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom.
- Guests have not been able to see character in this restaurant since the Walt Disney World parks temporarily closed in 2020.
- On September 24th, 2020, guests were once again welcomed to the fairytale setting of Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park and were able to enjoy a delicious regal banquet with unforgettable main courses ranging from roasted chicken breast and tenderloin of beef to chef’s fish of the day.
- However, the princesses have not been present for these meals, taking a break from their royal duties greeting guests.
- We were able to check out the restaurant just before its reopening in 2020. You can check out that experience here.
- Cinderella’s Royal Table then reopened for breakfast in August last year, once again giving guests a magical experience to kick off their day in Magic Kingdom.
- Soon, the complete experience will return as guests will once again get to meet Cinderella and her royal friends.