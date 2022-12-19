Character Dining to Return to Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom in February

A popular character dining will soon be returning to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom as the princesses will once again meet guests at Cinderella’s Royal Table starting in February.

Disney Eats shared the news on Instagram

Guests have not been able to see character in this restaurant since the Walt Disney World parks temporarily closed in 2020.

On September 24th, 2020, guests were once again welcomed to the fairytale setting of Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park and were able to enjoy a delicious regal banquet with unforgettable main courses ranging from roasted chicken breast and tenderloin of beef to chef’s fish of the day.

However, the princesses have not been present for these meals, taking a break from their royal duties greeting guests.

We were able to check out the restaurant just before its reopening in 2020. You can check out that experience here

Cinderella’s Royal Table then reopened for breakfast

Soon, the complete experience will return as guests will once again get to meet Cinderella and her royal friends.