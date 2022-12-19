Disneyland Keeping Haunted Mansion Holiday Open for an Additional Three Weeks in January 2023

In news that is sure to divide Disneyland fans right down the middle, the Haunted Mansion Holiday will be sticking around for three additional weeks this season.

What’s Happening:

Originally, Haunted Mansion Holiday was meant to end its run on January 8th, 2023, along with the rest of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

However, the last day for the attraction this season will now be January 29th, closing on the 30th to remove the overlay.

The reopening date for the regular version of The Haunted Mansion has yet to be listed on the official Disneyland.com refurbishment calendar.

Typically Haunted Mansion Holiday does close at the end of the holiday season, while “ it’s a small world

The reason for the switch all comes down to the January 27th grand opening Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The rest of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will open on March 8th

