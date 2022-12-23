“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks “National Treasure: Edge of History” with Star Lisette Olivera

It’s been a while since we’ve shared a new episode of What’s Up, Disney+, but we have a brand new episode talking with National Treasure: Edge of History star Lisette Olivera about joining the beloved franchise, and more from the new series.

What’s Happening:

The latest edition of What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and this episode begins with a cute National Treasure -themed skit featuring host Jenny Lorenzo.

has dropped, and this episode begins with a cute -themed skit featuring host Jenny Lorenzo. After explaining the backstory behind National Treasure: Edge of History , we talk with Lisette Olivera, who plays the lead character Jess in the series. She talks about her character and what it meant to her to be cast in such a beloved franchise.

, we talk with Lisette Olivera, who plays the lead character Jess in the series. She talks about her character and what it meant to her to be cast in such a beloved franchise. Then, we hear from the rest of the cast and crew about who's the best at solving clues and what audiences can expect from the new Original series. We hear from: Jordan Rodrigues (Ethan) Lisette Olivera (Jess) Antonio Cipriano (Oren) Jake Austin Walker (Liam) Zuri Reed (Tasha) Lyndon Smith (Agent Ross) Catherine Zeta-Jones (Billie)

Up next, Jenny goes over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

And finally, Jenny talks about what’s on her Disney+ watchlist this month, including Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

