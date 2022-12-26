Take Up to 70% Off Toys, Collectibles and More During Entertainment Earth After Christmas Sale

The holidays are over, but the shopping never ends especially when there’s a great sale at Entertainment Earth! As a post Christmas bonus, Entertainment Earth is offering guests up to 70% off awesome collectibles, toys, games and more, but this sale is only good through December 31st.

Buying gifts for others or treating yourself to something cool can happen year round, it doesn’t just have to be during the holiday season!

If you’re in the market for collectibles, toys, Loungefly and other nerdy finds, Entertainment Earth has everything you need, and for a limited time, select items are on sale with discounts up to 70% off.

The assortment spans popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter and so much more. Guests will find dozens of favorite characters featured on: Figurines Action Figures Pins Fashion Accessories Funko Pop!

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite items included in the sale, and since these items are in-stock, be sure to use our LPFAN code for more savings and free shipping on orders of $39+ (see below)! Happy Shopping!

High End Figures

Steamboat Willie Minnie Mouse MC-052 Master Craft Statue – $147.99

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Wrecker ARTFX 1:7 Scale Model Kit – $86.39

Star Wars Darth Vader The Ultimate Evil ARTFX Statue – $123.79

Marvel Universe X-Men Magneto Fine Arts 1:6 Scale Statue – $341.99

Just for Fun

Spider-Woman Wittles Wooden Doll – $0.78

Frozen II Anna Ver. A Q Posket Statue – $12.19

Loungefly Bags

Cruella Graffiti Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $34.69

Hercules Singing Muses Mini-Backpack – $52.89

Star Wars

Star Wars Sebulba Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $3.49

The Mandalorian and The Child Duo EAA-111 Action Figure Set – $60.79

Entertainment Earth Exclusives

Mulan Enamel Pin 5-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $5.69

Shang-Chi Necklace and Glow-in-the-Dark Bracelet Ring Prop Replica Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $56.69

Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Heroes Thanos Snap 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $15.69

Marvel Legends Comic Darkstar 6-Inch Action Figure – $10.39

For more fun collectibles and accessories, check out the entire lineup of sale items on Entertainment Earth!