“Cruella” Graffiti Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Channel that inner diva, fashionista, and sometimes bad girl with new Cruella-inspired Loungefly exclusives from Entertainment Earth!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Curella Loungefly – Entertainment Earth Exclusives

Let’s face it, it can feel really good to be bad and no one does it better than Cruella de Vil. Disney put a little twist on the infamous villain in their recent live-action film partially inspired by 101 Dalmatians that has her much kinder to animals, but with killer looks when it comes to fashion! In honor of the film, Loungefly is bringing a fun black and hot pink pattern to their signature mini backpack and wallet designs with a look created exclusively for Entertainment Earth.

Mini Backpack

“Shake things up and have some fun with Cruella de Vil! Flaunt your Disney Villains fandom with this incredible Cruella Graffiti series that will have you shining as a ‘modern masterpiece’ wherever you go!.”

Cruella Graffiti Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Vibrant artwork features the movie logo and graffiti quotes!

Top zipper closure, zippered front pocket

Handle, adjustable straps

Rubber zipper charm

Measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

Zip-Around Wallet

Cruella Graffiti Zip-Around Wallet – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $29.99