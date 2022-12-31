Artist Eric Tan Previews Artwork for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Artist Eric Tan has previewed artwork he has created for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Eric Tan, who in the past has created plenty of Disney film and attraction inspired artwork, is previewing his artwork for this year’s Festival of the Arts.
- Each of his four pieces focus on each park at the Walt Disney World Resort – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Here’s what Tan had to say on his Instagram page:
“I chose to go a different route on the series rather than focusing on particular films, characters, or attractions and celebrate the actual Florida Parks. Each Park has such a unique architectural aesthetic created by the geniuses at Imagineering. Each one features its own series of iconic landmarks that tell as much of a story as classic Disney films. From the shapes, to the colors, to the music – you truly feel as if you’re transported into a different world each time. I love just walking around each one and looking at everything that defines each Park (and stuffing my face while doing so!).”
- Below is a full look at his EPCOT piece, “Into the Future,” as well as an initial sketch:
- Tan will be appearing at EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion, which will be the home to the WonderGround Gallery this year, on multiple dates during the Festival. Those dates and times are:
- Saturday 1/21 – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday 1/22 – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Monday 1/23 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday 1/24 – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Wednesday 1/25 – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- EPCOT fans may best know Eric Tan for his incredible EPCOT attraction and pavilion posters created in partnership with Walt Disney Imagineering. You can browse through much of his art on his Instagram page.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns on January 13th and runs through February 20th, 2023. For more information on what to expect during this year’s festival, click here.
- Check out a preview of artist Dave Perillo’s work for this year’s Festival of the Arts.
