Artist Eric Tan Previews Artwork for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Artist Eric Tan has previewed artwork he has created for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

“I chose to go a different route on the series rather than focusing on particular films, characters, or attractions and celebrate the actual Florida Parks. Each Park has such a unique architectural aesthetic created by the geniuses at Imagineering. Each one features its own series of iconic landmarks that tell as much of a story as classic Disney films. From the shapes, to the colors, to the music – you truly feel as if you’re transported into a different world each time. I love just walking around each one and looking at everything that defines each Park (and stuffing my face while doing so!).”