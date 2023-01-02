Photos: Construction Continues on Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Expansion

Construction continues on the Disney Vacation Club expansion of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World. We recently checked in on the construction, as well as the interesting temporary walking path from the Polynesian to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

The new expansion to the resort was announced back in March 2022

Inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Imagineers are honoring the past while furthering the resort story with this innovative addition.

Plans for the proposed property include additional rooms, new recreation offerings, and dining options.

The expansion is expected to open in late 2024.

The new expansion is taking over the space formerly used for the Spirit of Aloha dinner show.

The construction site bumps up right next to the furthest building on the west side of the resort, Aotearoa.

Guests looking to walk from the Polynesian to the Grand Floridian still can do so, however there is an updated route taking you right alongside Floridian Way.

Halfway along the path, guests actually have to cross the street (at a crosswalk with no light), before crossing once again when reaching the Grand Floridian’s Wedding Pavilion.

A look at the crane on site from the Wedding Pavilion parking lot.