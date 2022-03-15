Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show Permanently Closed at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney Vacation Club Villas Expansion Announced

Disney has announced that the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show will not be returning to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort after the show abruptly halted in March 2020 due to the closure of the resort for the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure comes as the resort has announced a planned expansion of its Disney Vacation Club villas.

What’s Happening:

Two years after its initial closure, it’s been revealed that the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show will remain permanently closed.

The popular offering at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will not be returning as Disney is making plans for the expansion of Disney Vacation Club at the resort.

Inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Imagineers are honoring the past while furthering the resort story with this innovative addition.

Plans for the proposed property include additional rooms, new recreation offerings, and dining options.

The expansion is expected to open in late 2024.

Disney says it plans to honor the Spirit of Aloha show as part of the new addition.

You can check out video of the show below:

What They’re Saying (About the DVC Expansion):

Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club: “It’s no secret that our Members and Guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World. Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”

