50th Anniversary Merchandise Highlights at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

As the World’s Most Magical Celebration continues at Walt Disney World, marking the 50th anniversary of the resort, merchandise continues to pop up marking the occasion. Also celebrating their 50th anniversary is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, so it too is getting in on the fun of the 50th anniversary festivities, and as such, getting their own 50th anniversary merchandise.

Stealing the show of the shelves is a 7 piece “hospitality set,” featuring dishes and a serving bowl and accompanying pineapple drink container. All of which is beautifully adorned with the tiki god Maui, as well as the 50th emblem. The set retails for $99.99

There is also a set of festive Minnie ears, but with Maui in lieu of the traditional circles. This pair of specialty ears costs $39.99

A more traditional piece of headgear but with a style all its own, a Polynesian Village resort ball cap with the specialty texture will run $29.99 The word “Aloha” also appears on the adjustable band of the cap, so you can wear your hat backwards to say hello to friends, or wear it regularly to say good bye.

Maui and the tiki gods are back again, featured on a specialty salt and pepper shaker set. The set even comes with its own special base ideal for display. The set sells for $29.99. More simple, but still stunning, glassware can also be found, featuring the hotel logo as well as Maui throughout, and can be purchased for $17.99

While typically, Walt Disney World merchandise can be found throughout Walt Disney World, resort specific merchandise, such as these items from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, can only be found at the retail locations at the hotel. In this case, all of these items can be found in Bou-Tiki in The Great Ceremonial House.