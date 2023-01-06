Artist Jerrod Maruyama Previews Artwork for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Artist Jerrod Maruyama has previewed a beautiful Figment piece of artwork, drawn in his usual cutesy style, created for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
What’s Happening:
- Jerrod Maruyama, who in the past has created plenty of Disney film and attraction inspired artwork, has previewed a piece of artwork for this year’s Festival of the Arts.
- This piece is sure to be a must have for fans of the little purple dragon, Figment. It features Figment dressed and adorned in many different costumes, alongside variations of the EPCOT and Imagination Institute logos.
- Here’s what Maruyama had to say on his Twitter:
- In addition to the Figment piece, Maruyama will also debut new art featuring Disney Princesses and Turning Red.
- Maruyama will be appearing at EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion, which will be the home to the WonderGround Gallery this year, between February 10th–14th.Those dates and times are:
- Friday 2/10 – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Saturday 2/11 – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday 2/12 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Monday 2/13 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday 2/14 – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Maruyama has created far too many pieces of artwork for Disney over the years to count, so below is a selection of some of his incredible work:
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns on January 13th and runs through February 20th, 2023. For more information on what to expect during this year’s festival, click here.
