Ant-Man Appears in New Heineken Ad Tying Into “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania”

Could this be the answer to what kind of beer the Avengers had on the ship to get Thor to help? Scott Lang enjoys a Heineken in a new ad for both the beer and Marvel’s upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- The new ad sees Scott Lang, better known as Ant-Man, enjoying a non-alcoholic Heineken and shrugging off some judgment from Anton, his ant friend.
- Lang gets called away by an urgent message from Hank Pym. Good thing that was an alcohol-free beer.
- You can watch the new ad below and check back later for a new trailer for the upcoming film:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Bill Murray, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.