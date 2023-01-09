Ant-Man Appears in New Heineken Ad Tying Into “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania”

Could this be the answer to what kind of beer the Avengers had on the ship to get Thor to help? Scott Lang enjoys a Heineken in a new ad for both the beer and Marvel’s upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The new ad sees Scott Lang, better known as Ant-Man, enjoying a non-alcoholic Heineken and shrugging off some judgment from Anton, his ant friend.

Lang gets called away by an urgent message from Hank Pym. Good thing that was an alcohol-free beer.

You can watch the new ad below and check back later for a new trailer for the upcoming film:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania