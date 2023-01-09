“Doctor Who” Bringing Back Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Stewart and Adding Aneurin Barnard

The next season of Doctor Who has some new casting additions, with Jemma Redgrave is set to return as fan-favorite character Kate Stewart, while Aneurin Barnard joins as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam.

Jemma Redgrave is returning to Doctor Who as Kate Stewart, the head of the Unified Intelligence Taskforce, better known as UNIT.

Redgrave will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifthteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

UNIT has been around in the series since the early 1970s, an organization allied with the Doctor to defend the Earth from alien threats.

Redgrave plays Kate Stewart, the daughter of the original UNIT head from the classic series, Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart.

She made her first appearance in 2012’s “The Power of Three” alongside Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, and has appeared alongside every Doctor since, including Jodie Whitaker in the most recent story, “The Power of the Doctor.”

Additionally, Aneurin Barnard ( Peaky Blinders ) has joined the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam.

No other details on his character have been revealed at this time.

The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home Doctor Who .

. David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson

