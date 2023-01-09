Walt Disney World Firefighters Back Plan for State Control of Reedy Creek

The union representing Walt Disney World’s first responders has announced that they support the recently proposed plan for state control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Tim Stromsnes, communications director of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Local 2117, kept it simple while explaining his support of the potential state control of Reedy Creek, saying “Anything has got to be better than what we currently have.”

Reedy Creek is overseen by a five-member Board of Supervisors. As the primary landowner, Disney gets to select who sits on the board, allowing it to self-govern its Central Florida resort properties.

The union contends that the board has little regard for the nearly 400 employees, half of which are emergency services.

Members of the union have expressed concerns about potentially losing certain benefits, but Union leadership is encouraged by Ron Desantis’ track record in taking care of first responders.

Disney representatives have not yet responded to the unions support of this plan.

The proposal follows a report last month

In April 2022, the Florida legislature voted to dissolve

DeSantis then said he wanted to put state appointees on the board while ensuring that Disney would continue to pay the taxes needed to maintain services for its theme park and resort properties.

Tax officials and lawmakers have warned that dissolving Disney’s private government threatens to shift an enormous financial burden to taxpayers and potentially transfer a $1 billion debt load to the state, but this new plan from DeSantis could shift that debt to Disney.

