Walt Disney World Firefighters Back Plan for State Control of Reedy Creek

The union representing Walt Disney World’s first responders has announced that they support the recently proposed plan for state control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Tim Stromsnes, communications director of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Local 2117, kept it simple while explaining his support of the potential state control of Reedy Creek, saying “Anything has got to be better than what we currently have.”
- Reedy Creek is overseen by a five-member Board of Supervisors. As the primary landowner, Disney gets to select who sits on the board, allowing it to self-govern its Central Florida resort properties.
- The union contends that the board has little regard for the nearly 400 employees, half of which are emergency services.
- Members of the union have expressed concerns about potentially losing certain benefits, but Union leadership is encouraged by Ron Desantis’ track record in taking care of first responders.
- Disney representatives have not yet responded to the unions support of this plan.
- The proposal follows a report last month that stated Government Officials were discussing plans to reverse the earlier decision to shut down the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
- In April 2022, the Florida legislature voted to dissolve Disney’s 55-year-old special tax district following a public feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and then-chief executive Bob Chapek over a new state law restricting discussion of LGBTQ issues in classrooms. Chapek was removed from his position in November 2022, with former CEO Bob Iger returning.
- DeSantis then said he wanted to put state appointees on the board while ensuring that Disney would continue to pay the taxes needed to maintain services for its theme park and resort properties.
- Tax officials and lawmakers have warned that dissolving Disney’s private government threatens to shift an enormous financial burden to taxpayers and potentially transfer a $1 billion debt load to the state, but this new plan from DeSantis could shift that debt to Disney.
What they’re saying:
- District Administrator John Classe: “It is very clear that there is legislative intent for the District to continue to do the great work you do every day. As the legislative process continues to play out in the weeks/months ahead, it is imperative that we continue to provide excellence in our government services to the tens of thousands of visitors who come here daily.”
- Tim Stromsnes, communications director of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Local 2117: “We really hope that this new board will bring the morale up for Reedy Creek [and] will make us an elite emergency services department again. We’ve got our faith in the governor that we’re going to be around and that it’s going to be a better place to work.”