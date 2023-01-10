Following a long refurbishment, “it’s a small world” will be reopening at Disneyland Paris this spring.

What's Happening:

After being closed for refurbishment, the happiest cruise that ever sailed will finally reopen in spring of 2023 to enchant Disneyland Paris guests.

Nestled in the heart of Fantasyland since the Park’s opening in 1992, this can’t-miss family attraction will invite guests of all ages to go on a wonderful journey around the world to one of the most iconic Disney Parks’ songs.

For almost 60 years, this beloved attraction has featured hundreds of dolls (Audio-Animatronics) wearing national costumes and singing an emotion-filled song called “it’s a small world” to celebrate global unity.

The refurbishment work contributed to reviving the highly colorful appearance of its outdoor façade and allowed for several technical upgrades.

