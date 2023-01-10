Following a long refurbishment, “it’s a small world” will be reopening at Disneyland Paris this spring.
What's Happening:
- After being closed for refurbishment, the happiest cruise that ever sailed will finally reopen in spring of 2023 to enchant Disneyland Paris guests.
- Nestled in the heart of Fantasyland since the Park’s opening in 1992, this can’t-miss family attraction will invite guests of all ages to go on a wonderful journey around the world to one of the most iconic Disney Parks’ songs.
- For almost 60 years, this beloved attraction has featured hundreds of dolls (Audio-Animatronics) wearing national costumes and singing an emotion-filled song called “it’s a small world” to celebrate global unity.
- The refurbishment work contributed to reviving the highly colorful appearance of its outdoor façade and allowed for several technical upgrades.
More from Disneyland Paris:
- Today, the resort also announced that a new drone and projection show called Avengers: Power the Night will premiere on January 28th.
- Meanwhile, the Disney Dreams! nighttime spectacular will be returning to Parc Disneyland on April 12th.