“it’s a small world” Reopening in Spring of 2023 at Disneyland Paris

Following a long refurbishment, “it’s a small world” will be reopening at Disneyland Paris this spring.

What's Happening:

  • After being closed for refurbishment, the happiest cruise that ever sailed will finally reopen in spring of 2023 to enchant Disneyland Paris guests.
  • Nestled in the heart of Fantasyland since the Park’s opening in 1992, this can’t-miss family attraction will invite guests of all ages to go on a wonderful journey around the world to one of the most iconic Disney Parks’ songs.
  • For almost 60 years, this beloved attraction has featured hundreds of dolls (Audio-Animatronics) wearing national costumes and singing an emotion-filled song called “it’s a small world” to celebrate global unity.  
  • The refurbishment work contributed to reviving the highly colorful appearance of its outdoor façade and allowed for several technical upgrades.

