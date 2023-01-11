Official Soundtrack To New Disney Junior Series “SuperKitties” Now Available

Coinciding with the debut of the new Disney Junior series, fans can now stream or download the official soundtrack of SuperKitties.

Disney Junior Music: SuperKitties digital soundtrack is now available! The soundtrack features 7 songs including the theme song for the new Disney Junior series, SuperKitties.

Set in the city of Kittydale, each SuperKitties episode features two 11-minute stories as the four kittens, cuddled up at the Purr 'N' Play playspace or out playing around town, receive a "SuperKitty Call" from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with, usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series: Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa. With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains' plans and impart important messages along the way.

) as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ( ) as Sparks, JeCobi Swain ( ) as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ( ) as Bitsy. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ( American Idol ) as Cat Burglar, James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Aladdin ) as Mr. Puppypaws, Ruth Pferdehirt (Finding Nemo: The Musical) as Lab Rat, and Isabella Crovetti ( Vampirina ) as Zsa-Zsa the cockatoo.

You can also now watch SuperKitties on Disney Channel and Disney+