Photos – “Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT” at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

As part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and in celebration of the 40th anniversary of EPCOT, a new display showcases art based on the stirring stories and optimistic spirit found throughout the park. The exhibit is titled “Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT,” and can be found on a set of construction walls near the Imagination Pavilion.

Some of the artwork featured in this display is indeed EPCOT-centric, while some features characters and stories that have appeared in EPCOT over the years. One of our favorites is this EPCOT park poster by artist Eric Tan.

Figment appropriately front and center during the Festival of Arts, and this display is no different, with a great new piece from Jerrod Maruyama. We also have Remy who of course features in Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

The EPCOT poster art on the left by Jason Ratner is a truly stunning piece, while Pixar’s Soul and Test Track also get some representation.

Moana will get her own EPCOT attraction later this year with Journey of Water. Artist Dave Perillo has a great new attraction poster for the Grand Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker once appeared in the park in the delightful Muppet Mobile Labs show.

For many years now, there has been talk of Coco one day making its way to EPCOT. For now, you can hear music from the film as you explore the Mexico pavilion.

Encanto actually has its own food booth for the Festival of the Arts, called Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina, located between Morocco and France.

Jasmine from Aladdin used to be found meeting guests in the Morocco pavilion.

