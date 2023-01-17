50th Annie Award Nominees Announced – “Turning Red” and “BAYMAX!” Top Disney Contenders

Nominees for the 50th Annie Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in regards to the art of animation, have been announced, with Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red earning 7 nominations and the Disney+ series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, BAYMAX! heavily representing the Walt Disney Company. Outside of the Disney realm, nominees like Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Sea Beast, and The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse have a heavy presence this year. Take a look at the full list below, with the Disney nominees highlighted in bold.
BEST FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation
- The Sea Beast – Netflix
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production
BEST INDIE FEATURE
- Charlotte – January Films, Ltd. Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog
- Inu-Oh – Science SARU
- Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be – On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC
- My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
- Prehistoric Planet – BBC Studios in association with Apple
- Superworm – Magic Light Pictures
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix
- The Sandman – A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
- Amok – Boddah
- Black Slide – The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio
- Ice Merchant – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
- Love, Dad – 13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia
- The Flying Sailor – National Film Board of Canada
BEST SPONSORED
- Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice – NOMINT
- Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office – Illumination
- Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio
- Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache – Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
BEST TV/MEDIA PRESCHOOL
- Elinor Wonders Why – Episode 136B “Rest is Best” – SHOW Ink. LLC
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – “Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins” – DreamWorks Animation
- Rise Up, Sing Out – “Name Tag” – Disney TV Animation
- Spirit Rangers – “Thunder Mountain” – Laughing Wild / Netflix
- The Tiny Chef Show – “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
- Abominable and the Invisible City – “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation
- Big Nate – “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation
- Moominvalley – “Lonely Mountain” – Gutsy Animation
- The Owl House – “King’s Tide” – Disney TV Animation
- We Baby Bears – “The Real Crayon” – Cartoon Network Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
- Bob’s Burgers – “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
- Harley Quinn – “Batman Begins Forever” – Warner Bros. Animation
- Rick and Morty – “Night Family” – Rick and Morty LLC
- The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” – A Gracie Films Production In Association with 20th Television Animation
- Tuca & Bertie – “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
- BAYMAX! – “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- El Deafo – “Everybody Sounds So Weird” – Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple
- HouseBroken – “Who’s Having a Merry Trashmas?” – Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
- Undone – “Rectify” – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
BEST STUDENT FILM
- Au revoir Jérôme !
- Student Director: Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr
- School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image
- Birdsong
- Student Director: Michelle Cheng
- Student Producer: Michelle Cheng
- School: California Institute of the Arts
- Synchronie Passagère
- Student Director: Julia Le Bras-Juarez
- School: Supinfocom Rubika
- The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World
- Student Director: Damaris Zielke
- Student Producer: Jiayan Chen
- School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
- The Soloists
- Student Director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
- School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
- Cars on the Road – ‘Road Rumblers” – Pixar Animation Studios – Christopher Foreman, Elana Lederman, John Lockwood, Jae Jun Yi, Justin Ritter
- Love Death + Robots – “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz
- Prehistoric Planet – “Coasts” – BBC Studios in association with Apple – MPC
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – NoneMore Productions – Peter Baynton, Raymond Pang, Martial Coulon
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Nexus Studios – Germán Díez, Álvaro Alonso Lomba, Hugo Vieites Caamaño
BEST FX – FEATURE
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios – Wētā FX – Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny
- Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios – Carl Kaphan, Cody Harrington, Hope Schroers, Jon Barry, Nate Skeen
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – MPC – Aaron Weintraub, Warren Lawtey, Alireza Malmiri, Baptiste Malbranque, Mikhail Donchenko
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination – Frank Baradat, Simon Pate, Milan Voukassovitch, Milo Riccarand
- The Sea Beast – Netflix – Sony Pictures Imageworks – Spencer Lueders, Dmitriy Kolesnik, Kiel Gnebba, Oleksandr (Alex) Loboda , Jeremy Hoey
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
- Entergalactic – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang – Aziz Kocanaogullari
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale – “The Mighty Storm Gods” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Toshihiro Nakamura
- StoryBots: Answer Time – “Taste” – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix – Henrique Baron
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Tim Watts
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Kecy Salangad
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Teresa Falcone
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Eric Anderson
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Tucker Barrie
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Jorge Capote
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Min Hong
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Wētā FX – Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
- Beast – Framestore – Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
- Finch – MPC – Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
- Jurassic World Dominion – Industrial Light & Magic – Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson
- Peacemaker – Wētā FX – Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR – Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna, Cuphead Animation Team
- God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla – Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team
- Moss: Book II – Polyarc – Richard Lico
- Potionomics – Voracious Games – Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Amphibia – “The Hardest Thing” – Disney TV Animation – Joe Sparrow
- Entergalactic – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang -Meybis Ruiz Cruz
- Love Death + Robots – “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Alberto Mielgo
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale – “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Rebecca Chan
- Spirit Rangers – “Belly of the Beast” – Laughing Wild / Netflix – Marie Delmas
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
- Luck – Skydance LLC – Massimiliano Narciso
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Jesús Alonso Iglesias
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Nickelodeon Animation Studio – Ida Hem
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Taylor Krahenbuhl
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production – Pablo Lobato
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
- BAYMAX! – “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Lissa Treiman
- exception / エクセプション – “Misprint” – Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix – Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー
- More Than I Want To Remember – Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios – Amy Bench , Maya Edelman
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale – “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Daisuke " Dice" Tsutsumi
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Domee Shi
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC – Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo
- My Father's Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix – Nora Twomey
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production – Henry Selick
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
- Love Death + Robots – “The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Rob Cairns
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale – Episode: Onari's Kushi Power – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy
- The Cuphead Show! – “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation – Ego Plum
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Gustavo Santaolalla
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
- Mad God – Tippett Studio – Dan Wool
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Daniel Pemberton
- The Sea Beast – Netflix – Mark Mancina, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O'Keefe
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal – “Echoes of Eternity” – Adult Swim – Scott Wills
- Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla – Chromosphere / Kikutowne – Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Mike McCain
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
- Mad God – Tippett Studio – Phil Tippett
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix
- The Sea Beast – Netflix – Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – “Let You Down” – CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix – Kaneko Yoshiyuk
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – “The Knight's Code” – DreamWorks Animation -Grace Liu
- Looney Tunes Cartoons – “Hex Appeal” – Warner Bros. Animation – Mike Ruocco
- Love Death + Robots – “The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Emily Dean
- The Cuphead Show! – “A Very Devil Christmas” – Netflix Animation – Karl Hadrika
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination – Nima Azarba
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination – Dave Feiss
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Anthony Holden
- Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jeff Snow
- Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Javier Ledesma Barbolla
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
- Looney Tunes Cartoons – “Hex Appeal” – Warner Bros. Animation – Candi Milo (Witch Hazel)
- StoryBots: Answer Time – Glue – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix – Fred Tatsciore (Bang)
- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse – Warner Bros Animation – Tara Strong (Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Raven)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “New Kids On The Block” – Disney TV Animation – Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones)
- Zootopia+ – “The Godfather of the Bride” – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Maurice LaMarche (Mr. Big)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – David Bradley
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Gregory Mann
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC – Jenny Slate
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Wagner Moura
- The Sea Beast – Netflix – Zaris-Angel Hator
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
- BAYMAX! – “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Cirocco Dunlap
- Big Nate – “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation Studio – Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan
- Love Death + Robots – “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Andrew Kevin Walker
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Enda Walsh
- Tuca & Bertie – “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company – Lisa Hanawalt
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Domee Shi, Julia Cho
- ETERNAL SPRING (長春) – Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. – Jason Loftus
- Inu-Oh –Science SARU – AKIKO NOGI
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC – Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
- Amphibia – “All In” – Disney TV Animation – Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell
- Green Eggs and Ham – The Sam Who Came In From The Cold – Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix – Margaret Hou
- Karma's World – “Keys, The Inventor” – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix – Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O'Brien, Fred O'Connor, Aiden McKenna
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – “The Stars At Night” – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment – Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Daniel Budin
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
- Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios – Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation – James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalia Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
- The Sea Beast – Netflix – Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz