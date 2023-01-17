50th Annie Award Nominees Announced – “Turning Red” and “BAYMAX!” Top Disney Contenders

Nominees for the 50th Annie Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in regards to the art of animation, have been announced, with Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red earning 7 nominations and the Disney+ series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, BAYMAX! heavily representing the Walt Disney Company. Outside of the Disney realm, nominees like Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Sea Beast, and The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse have a heavy presence this year. Take a look at the full list below, with the Disney nominees highlighted in bold.

BEST FEATURE

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation The Sea Beast – Netflix

Netflix Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Charlotte – January Films, Ltd. Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog

January Films, Ltd. Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog Inu-Oh – Science SARU

– Science SARU Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be – On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions

On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC

– Marcel the Movie LLC My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Prehistoric Planet – BBC Studios in association with Apple

BBC Studios in association with Apple Superworm – Magic Light Pictures

Magic Light Pictures The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

– NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix

Nexus Studios for Netflix The Sandman – A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Amok – Boddah

Boddah Black Slide – The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio

The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio Ice Merchant – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

COLA Animation production & Wild Stream Love, Dad – 13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia

– 13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia The Flying Sailor – National Film Board of Canada

BEST SPONSORED

Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice – NOMINT

NOMINT Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office – Illumination

– Illumination Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio

Arch Model Studio Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache – Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

BEST TV/MEDIA PRESCHOOL

Elinor Wonders Why – Episode 136B “Rest is Best” – SHOW Ink. LLC

Episode 136B “Rest is Best” – SHOW Ink. LLC Gabby’s Dollhouse – “Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins” – DreamWorks Animation

“Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins” – DreamWorks Animation Rise Up, Sing Out – “Name Tag” – Disney TV Animation

Spirit Rangers – “Thunder Mountain” – Laughing Wild / Netflix

“Thunder Mountain” – Laughing Wild / Netflix The Tiny Chef Show – “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City – “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation

“Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation Big Nate – “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation

“The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation Moominvalley – “Lonely Mountain” – Gutsy Animation

“Lonely Mountain” – Gutsy Animation The Owl House – “ King’s Tide

We Baby Bears – “The Real Crayon” – Cartoon Network Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers – “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

Harley Quinn – “Batman Begins Forever” – Warner Bros. Animation

“Batman Begins Forever” – Warner Bros. Animation Rick and Morty – “Night Family” – Rick and Morty LLC

“Night Family” – Rick and Morty LLC The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” – A Gracie Films Production In Association with 20th Television Animation

Tuca & Bertie – “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

BAYMAX! – “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

El Deafo – “Everybody Sounds So Weird” – Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple

“Everybody Sounds So Weird” – Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple HouseBroken – “Who’s Having a Merry Trashmas?” – Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

“The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production Undone – “Rectify” – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

BEST STUDENT FILM

Au revoir Jérôme ! Student Director: Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image

Birdsong Student Director: Michelle Cheng Student Producer: Michelle Cheng School: California Institute of the Arts

Synchronie Passagère Student Director: Julia Le Bras-Juarez School: Supinfocom Rubika

The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World Student Director: Damaris Zielke Student Producer: Jiayan Chen School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

The Soloists Student Director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image



BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Cars on the Road – ‘Road Rumblers” – Pixar Animation Studios – Christopher Foreman, Elana Lederman, John Lockwood, Jae Jun Yi, Justin Ritter

Love Death + Robots – “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz

– “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz Prehistoric Planet – “ Coasts” – BBC Studios in association with Apple – MPC

Coasts” – BBC Studios in association with Apple – MPC The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – NoneMore Productions – Peter Baynton, Raymond Pang, Martial Coulon

– NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – NoneMore Productions – Peter Baynton, Raymond Pang, Martial Coulon The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Nexus Studios – Germán Díez, Álvaro Alonso Lomba, Hugo Vieites Caamaño

BEST FX – FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios – Wētā FX – Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny

Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios – Carl Kaphan, Cody Harrington, Hope Schroers, Jon Barry, Nate Skeen

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – MPC – Aaron Weintraub, Warren Lawtey, Alireza Malmiri, Baptiste Malbranque, Mikhail Donchenko

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – MPC – Aaron Weintraub, Warren Lawtey, Alireza Malmiri, Baptiste Malbranque, Mikhail Donchenko Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination – Frank Baradat, Simon Pate, Milan Voukassovitch, Milo Riccarand

– Illumination – Frank Baradat, Simon Pate, Milan Voukassovitch, Milo Riccarand The Sea Beast – Netflix – Sony Pictures Imageworks – Spencer Lueders, Dmitriy Kolesnik, Kiel Gnebba, Oleksandr (Alex) Loboda , Jeremy Hoey

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Entergalactic – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang – Aziz Kocanaogullari

Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang – Aziz Kocanaogullari Oni: Thunder God's Tale – “ The Mighty Storm Gods” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Toshihiro Nakamura

The Mighty Storm Gods” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Toshihiro Nakamura StoryBots: Answer Time – “ Taste” – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix – Henrique Baron

Taste” – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix – Henrique Baron The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Tim Watts

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Tim Watts The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Kecy Salangad

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Teresa Falcone

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Eric Anderson

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Tucker Barrie

– Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Tucker Barrie The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Jorge Capote

– DreamWorks Animation – Jorge Capote The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Min Hong

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water – Wētā FX – Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford

Beast – Framestore – Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo

Framestore – Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo Finch – MPC – Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger

MPC – Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger Jurassic World Dominion – Industrial Light & Magic – Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson

Peacemaker – Wētā FX – Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR – Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna, Cuphead Animation Team

– Studio MDHR – Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna, Cuphead Animation Team God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio

– Santa Monica Studio Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla – Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team

– Guerrilla – Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team Moss: Book II – Polyarc – Richard Lico

– Polyarc – Richard Lico Potionomics – Voracious Games – Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia – “The Hardest Thing” – Disney TV Animation – Joe Sparrow

Entergalactic – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang -Meybis Ruiz Cruz

– Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang -Meybis Ruiz Cruz Love Death + Robots – “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Alberto Mielgo

“Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Alberto Mielgo Oni: Thunder God's Tale – “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Rebecca Chan

“The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Rebecca Chan Spirit Rangers – “Belly of the Beast” – Laughing Wild / Netflix – Marie Delmas

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Luck – Skydance LLC – Massimiliano Narciso

Skydance LLC – Massimiliano Narciso Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Jesús Alonso Iglesias

– DreamWorks Animation – Jesús Alonso Iglesias Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Nickelodeon Animation Studio – Ida Hem

– Nickelodeon Animation Studio – Ida Hem The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Taylor Krahenbuhl

– DreamWorks Animation – Taylor Krahenbuhl Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production – Pablo Lobato

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

BAYMAX! – “ Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Lissa Treiman

exception / エクセプション – “Misprint” – Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix – Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー

“Misprint” – Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix – Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー More Than I Want To Remember – Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios – Amy Bench , Maya Edelman

Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios – Amy Bench , Maya Edelman Oni: Thunder God's Tale – “ The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Daisuke " Dice" Tsutsumi

The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Daisuke " Dice" Tsutsumi The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Domee Shi

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC – Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo

Marcel the Movie LLC – Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo My Father's Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix – Nora Twomey

Cartoon Saloon for Netflix – Nora Twomey Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production – Henry Selick

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots – “ The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Rob Cairns

The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Rob Cairns Oni: Thunder God's Tale – Episode: Onari's Kushi Power – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts

Episode: Onari's Kushi Power – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy The Cuphead Show! – “ Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation – Ego Plum

Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation – Ego Plum The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Gustavo Santaolalla

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale Mad God – Tippett Studio – Dan Wool

– Tippett Studio – Dan Wool The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Daniel Pemberton

– DreamWorks Animation – Daniel Pemberton The Sea Beast – Netflix – Mark Mancina, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O'Keefe

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal – “Echoes of Eternity” – Adult Swim – Scott Wills

“Echoes of Eternity” – Adult Swim – Scott Wills Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla – Chromosphere / Kikutowne – Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu

Chromosphere / Kikutowne – Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu Oni: Thunder God's Tale “ The Demon Moon Rises” A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

The Demon Moon Rises” A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production – Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Mike McCain

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Mike McCain The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis Mad God – Tippett Studio – Phil Tippett

Tippett Studio – Phil Tippett Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan

DreamWorks Animation – Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation – Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

DreamWorks Animation – Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix The Sea Beast – Netflix – Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – “ Let You Down” – CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix – Kaneko Yoshiyuk

Let You Down” – CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix – Kaneko Yoshiyuk Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – “The Knight's Code” – DreamWorks Animation -Grace Liu

– “The Knight's Code” – DreamWorks Animation -Grace Liu Looney Tunes Cartoons – “ Hex Appeal” – Warner Bros. Animation – Mike Ruocco

Hex Appeal” – Warner Bros. Animation – Mike Ruocco Love Death + Robots – “ The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Emily Dean

The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Emily Dean The Cuphead Show! – “A Very Devil Christmas” – Netflix Animation – Karl Hadrika

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination – Nima Azarba

– Illumination – Nima Azarba Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination – Dave Feiss

– Illumination – Dave Feiss Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Anthony Holden

– DreamWorks Animation – Anthony Holden Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jeff Snow

Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Javier Ledesma Barbolla

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Looney Tunes Cartoons – “Hex Appeal” – Warner Bros. Animation – Candi Milo (Witch Hazel)

– “Hex Appeal” – Warner Bros. Animation – Candi Milo (Witch Hazel) StoryBots: Answer Time – Glue – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix – Fred Tatsciore (Bang)

Glue – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix – Fred Tatsciore (Bang) Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse – Warner Bros Animation – Tara Strong (Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Raven)

Warner Bros Animation – Tara Strong (Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Raven) The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “ New Kids On The Block” – Disney TV Animation – Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones)

Zootopia+ – “The Godfather of the Bride” – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Maurice LaMarche (Mr. Big)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – David Bradley

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – David Bradley Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Gregory Mann

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Gregory Mann Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC – Jenny Slate

Marcel the Movie LLC – Jenny Slate Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation – Wagner Moura

DreamWorks Animation – Wagner Moura The Sea Beast – Netflix – Zaris-Angel Hator

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

BAYMAX! – “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Cirocco Dunlap

Big Nate – “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation Studio – Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan

“The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation Studio – Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan Love Death + Robots – “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Andrew Kevin Walker

“Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix – Andrew Kevin Walker The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix – Enda Walsh

Nexus Studios for Netflix – Enda Walsh Tuca & Bertie – “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company – Lisa Hanawalt

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Domee Shi, Julia Cho

ETERNAL SPRING (長春) – Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. – Jason Loftus

Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. – Jason Loftus Inu-Oh – Science SARU – AKIKO NOGI

Science SARU – AKIKO NOGI Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC – Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia – “All In” – Disney TV Animation – Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell

Green Eggs and Ham – The Sam Who Came In From The Cold – Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix – Margaret Hou

The Sam Who Came In From The Cold – Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix – Margaret Hou Karma's World – “ Keys, The Inventor” – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix – Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O'Brien, Fred O'Connor, Aiden McKenna

Keys, The Inventor” – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix – Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O'Brien, Fred O'Connor, Aiden McKenna Star Trek: Lower Decks – “ The Stars At Night” – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment – Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta

The Stars At Night” – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment – Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions – Daniel Budin

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios – Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios – Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company – Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation – James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalia Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

Dreamworks Animation – James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalia Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody The Sea Beast – Netflix – Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz