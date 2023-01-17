ABC Orders “Public Defenders” Comedy Pilot from Eddie Quintana and McG

According to Deadline, ABC has given a pilot order to single-camera comedy Public Defenders, from Duncanville writer Eddie Quintana and director McG.
What’s Happening:
- The project, which comes from 20th Television, follows four inexperienced public defenders, up to their ear holes in student loan debt, who work tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system, and the copy machine that always jams.
- Quintana will write and executive produce with McG (The Babysitter), Mary Viola and Corey Marsh from Wonderland Sound and Vision also executive producing.
- Public Defenders is one of a number of comedy scripts that ABC has been developing for its next round of comedy pilot orders.
- Other comedy projects in the works include Boss, from How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow and Moore & More from Lauren Ashley Smith and Damon Wayans Jr.
- This is Quintana’s second pilot order at ABC after his pilot Grace received a cast-contingent pilot order last year, but ultimately didn’t move forward.
- Quintana and McG are also (executive) producers on ABC’s upcoming comedy Not Dead Yet.