ABC Developing Family Comedy “Moore & More” from Lauren Ashley Smith

Lauren Ashley Smith, one of the head writers of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a family comedy for ABC, according to Deadline.

After winning the project in a competitive situation, ABC has put the single-camera comedy Moore & More into development.

into development. The family series follows a close-knit group of mostly-gay sisters who have a familial identity crisis when the lone bi sister brings her male fiancé into the family.

It comes from CBS Studios and Two Shakes Entertainment, which has a first-look deal at the studio.

Two Shakes’ Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow are executive producing alongside Smith, who is writing.

