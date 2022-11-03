ABC News Special Goes Behind The Scenes In Lead Up to 2022 CMA Awards

ABC News is presenting a new special that goes behind the scenes in the lead up to the 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and featuring interviews with Wynonna Judd, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, and Lainey Wilson.

What’s Happening:

ABC News announced today a new special, hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan, where ABC News teams travel across the globe to three different continents — Australia, Europe and North America — for a behind-the-scenes look at some of today’s top country music stars in the lead up to the 2022 CMA Awards.

explores the highs and lows of life on tour, including the more private offstage moments, while meeting the artists’ most passionate and loyal fans. The special gives viewers an all-access look at Wynonna Judd, as she makes her emotional return to the stage after the death of her mother Naomi Judd, with the help of her friends Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

The program also features reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce in London; this year’s CMA Awards most-nominated artist Lainey Wilson in New York City; singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson in Belfast, who tours with his wife and two-year-old child; and country chart record-breaker Kane Brown as he tours through Australia and New Zealand for the very first time.

On the Road to the CMA Awards airs on Monday, November 7 at 10pm EST, on ABC, next day on Hulu