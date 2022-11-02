“20/20” To Explore Girl Scout Camp Murders Case That Went Cold Decades Ago

20/20 is set to explore a series of Girl Scout Camp murders that turned an Oklahoma community upside-down after the case went cold for decades in a two hour program that will include interviews with the parents of the victimes and key investigators on the decades-old case.
What’s Happening:
- In 1977, three elementary school Girl Scouts were murdered on their first night at summer camp, a shocking crime that turned Locust Grove, Oklahoma, upside down and catapulted the small town into the national spotlight.
- In a new 20/20, 20/20 contributing anchor and ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts reports on the case, unpacking the evidence that originally pointed authorities to convicted rapist Gene Leroy Hart.
- Family and police were shocked when the jury found Hart not guilty, and he returned to prison to serve time for previous crimes, only to die of a heart attack months later. Forty-five years later, a new sheriff looked at old evidence with state-of-the-art DNA analysis to explore one of the most notorious cases in Oklahoma history.
- The two-hour program includes interviews with Sheri Farmer and Bo Farmer, parents of victim Lori Farmer; Bettye Milner, mother of victim Denise Milner; Carla Wilhite and Susan Emery, camp counselors who were at the camp on the tragic night; Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed, who worked on the case; journalists Mike Boettcher and Michael Wheat, who originally reported on the case; acclaimed actress Kristin Chenoweth, who shares a personal connection to the case and others.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, Nov. 4 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, next day on Hulu.