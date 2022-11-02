“20/20” To Explore Girl Scout Camp Murders Case That Went Cold Decades Ago

20/20 is set to explore a series of Girl Scout Camp murders that turned an Oklahoma community upside-down after the case went cold for decades in a two hour program that will include interviews with the parents of the victimes and key investigators on the decades-old case.

What’s Happening:

In 1977, three elementary school Girl Scouts were murdered on their first night at summer camp, a shocking crime that turned Locust Grove, Oklahoma, upside down and catapulted the small town into the national spotlight.

In a new 20/20, 20/20 contributing anchor and ABC