Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their February 2023 new additions, including the final seasons of Animaniacs and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1 – February 1

Dive into Taiwan’s dark underbelly and explore 4 murder/crime stories –a train derailment that’s not what it seems, a reporter’s quest to uncover the truth behind a family murder, a death of a popular elementary school teacher, and a child homicide on a military base. This gripping 12-episode anthology is inspired by four true events that have shaken Taiwan to its core over the years. With each dramatized case taking place over three episodes, audiences will be held captive as the shocking events of each story steadily unfold.

Killing County: Complete Docuseries – February 3

“Killing County” is a three-episode series that turns the True Crime genre on its head by asking, what happens when the police kill? For the families of the dead, the details surrounding the deaths of their loved ones were mysterious. But to them, the biggest mystery of all is how to hold killers accountable when the killers are the police. This doc-series takes a deep look into the conflicts dividing the folks who make up Kern County, the area’s historical legacy, and a police department clouded in secrecy.

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1 – February 8

An atheist teacher is lured into a religious organization that preaches the power of miracles.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries – February 9

With unprecedented access, “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere – February 15

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1 – February 15

A respected journalist’s life begins to unravel as he tries to conceal a fatal accident.

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season – February 17

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot return with an all-new season of laughs, songs, pop culture parodies, and enough zany antics to fill a water tower (or at least 10 episodes!). Pinky and Brain's never ending plans to take over the world journey them to the ends of new lands, deserts, and even the space time continuum. And while new friends, Starbox and Cindy continue their play date, the Warner siblings must battle their way out of a video game, learn the secrets of being a teen influencer, and escape a mad scientist's island all while finding time to teach us about the threat of global warming!

Bruiser – February 24

In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

New On Hulu in February

February 1

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Warner Bros.)

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Sherman's Showcase: Season 2B (IFC)

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King's Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It'S Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

I'm Totally Fine (2022)

February 3

Killing County: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original/ ABC

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 7

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

February 8

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska's Oil: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Not Dead Yet

Piggy (2022)

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original)

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere ( Freeform

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C (Cartoon Network)

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

The Seat Filler (2004)

February 16

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere (Fox)

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

February 17

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season (Hulu Original)

Animal Control: Series Premiere (Fox)

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 20

American Idol

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere (ABC)

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru's Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall FX

February 24

Bruiser (2023) (Hulu Original/Onyx Collective)

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)

Leaving Hulu in February

February 11

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

Let the Right One In (2018)

February 13

Fruitvale Station (2013)

February 14

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

The Hate U Give (2018)

One Last Thing (2005)

February 24

The Last Witness (2018)

February 28

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Brothers (2009)

Buried (2010)

Chronicle (2012)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle'S Block Party (2006)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

The Happening (2008)

Joe (2014)

Lemon (2017)

The Last Song (2010)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Miss You Already (2015)

Never Back Down (2008)

Oculus (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Results (2015)

Rio (2011)

The Scout (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

Snatch (2000)

Still Alice (2015)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

White God (2014)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.