Ortensia the Cat to Make Disneyland Resort Debut During the Lunar New Year Celebration

This year’s Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure will see the American Disney Park debut of Ortensia the Cat, the girlfriend of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Both will appear in newly created costumes celebrating the Year of the Rabbit.

Oswald will wear custom embroidered shorts in rich golds with an ocean wave motif and a matching hat.

Ortensia will wear a golden skirt with lotus, apricot and peach flowers inspired by the traditional Vietnamese ao dai gown and a matching Vietnamese khan dong headpiece embroidered in reds, pinks and golds.

Oswald has been appearing at Disney California Adventure for quite a few years now, but this will mark Ortensia’s first appearance at the Disneyland Resort

Ortensia made her Disney theme park debut in 2018 during the Disney FanDaze event at Disneyland Paris

The anthropomorphic black cat made her first on-screen appearance as the love interest of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in the 1927 short film The Banker’s Daughter .

