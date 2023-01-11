Festive Food Celebrates Lunar New Year At Disney Parks Around The Globe

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit (Chinese Calendar) and the Year of the Cat (Vietnamese Calendar), guests at Disney Parks around the globe can try out a number of drinks and dishes to help celebrate Lunar New Year!

The Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland Resort are all getting in on the celebrations, with different events at each location. For example, the Lunar New Year Celebration at the Disneyland Resort takes place from Jan. 20 through Feb. 15, 2023. This returning favorite at Disney California Adventure park features six marketplaces, including two new ones – Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love. The festival fun also extends into the Downtown Disney District and the hotels of the Disneyland Resort with limited-time menu items.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Main Street Bakery (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 12)

Duffy Mango Mochi Dessert Cup: Fresh mango, milk pudding, mochi, and edible gold leaf (New)

Shellie May Red Bean Mochi Dessert Cup: Red bean, milk pudding, mochi, and edible gold leaf (New)

Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 12)

Lo Hei served with Sesame Sauce and Chili Soy Sauce: Smoked salmon, cooked shrimp, abalone, carrot julienne, cucumber julienne, seaweed, Japanese turnip, Japanese ramen, crispy fritter, and deep-fried shallot served with sesame sauce and chili soy sauce

Iced Sweet Purple Potato Milk: Purple potato powder, fresh milk, honey, and milk top (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Midtown Delights (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 12)

Kyoto Grape & Hokkaido Milk 5.0 Soft-serve: Swirl soft serve in Kyoto Grape & Hokkaido Milk 5.0 flavor topped with a Stella Lou Lunar New Year-themed chocolate plate (New)

Royal Banquet Hall (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 12)

Chinese Treasure Pot: Abalone, sea cucumber, smoked duck breast, roasted chicken, shrimp in tomato sauce, broccoli, mushroom, fish ball, pork skin, and turnip with steam rice and Chinese tea (New)

Starliner Diner (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 12)

Chinese New Year Platter: Seafood spring roll, pork dumpling, deep fried scallop, chicken wing, and nacho chip (New)

Peach Soda: Peach, peach syrup, and soda water (New)

Outdoor Food Carts (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 12)

Golden Salted Eggs Flavored Popcorn (New)

Disneyland Hotel

Crystal Lotus (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 12)

Prosperity Year Dinner Set: Honey-glazed Iberic barbecue pork; roasted goose with lotus seeds, chilled beef shank with plum wine; double-boiled with sea whelk, cordyceps sinensis and maitake mushroom soup; baked king prawns with toasted cashew nuts; abalone with sea cucumber, black moss, dried oysters and shiitake mushrooms in casserole; steamed-spotted garoupa; crispy chicken served with preserved red bean curd; wok-fried sticky glutinous rice with abalone cubes and diced chinese air-dried meat; red bean sweet soup with glutinous rice dumplings; and lava custard sesame balls (New)

Chinese New Year Seasonal Dishes: Pan-fried candied golden oyster; braised fresh crab claw with shrimp mousse in supreme soup; wok-fried scallop with kale in preserved olive sauce; baked king prawns with toasted cashew nuts; and Mickey lotus seed paste bun (New)

Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disneyland

CookieAnn Bakery Café (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 10)

Candied Fruits Cookie (New)

Mickey & Pals Market Café (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 10)

Spring Festival Afternoon Tea for Two (New)

Royal Banquet Hall (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 10)

Spring Festival Family Feast Set (New)

Outdoor Vending Carts (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 10)

Disney StellaLou Train Popcorn Bucket (New)

Quick-service Restaurants Throughout the Park (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 10)

Donald Duck Tumbler (New)

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Lumière’s Kitchen

Mickey Pork Jelly (New) (Available Jan. 4 through Feb. 10)

Eight Treasure Duck with Glutinous Rice (New) (Available Jan. 21 through Feb. 24)

Disneyland Resort

Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure Park

Guests can purchase the Sip and Savor Pass, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplaces and dining locations.

Bamboo Blessings

Mickey Mouse-shaped Hot Dog Bun: Brioche-style Mickey Mouse-shaped buns stuffed with hot dog and finished with sesame seeds and scallions

Mickey Mouse-shaped Purple Sweet Potato Macaron: Red macaron filled with purple sweet potato buttercream and a crème fraîche center

Young Master Brewery Pale Ale with mandarin and bergamot zest

Kloud Brewery Original Gravity Lager

Master Gao Brewery Baby Jasmine Tea Lager

Three Weavers Brewery Moon Rabbit: Golden stout with vanilla and Vietnamese cinnamon (New)

Stereo Brewing Co. Gingerine: Ginger wheat ale with tangerine, honey, and lemon juice (New)

Brewery X Green Tea Rice Lager (New)

Anderson Valley Brewing Co. Black Rice Ale (New)

Tsingtao Brewery Premium Lager (New)

Tsingtao topped with a frozen mango beer foam (New)

Lucky Flight: Tsingtao Brewery, Young Master Brewery, Stereo Brewing Co., and Three Weavers Brewery (New)

Prosperity Flight: 4Sons Brewing Co., Master Gao Brewery, Brewery X, and Anderson Valley Brewing Co. (New)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Lucky 8 Lantern

Quesabirria Eggroll with Guajillo pepper consommé filled with Oaxaca cheese, beef birria, and a side of guajillo pepper consommé (New)

Mandarin Mousse Cake: Layers of mandarin mousse with vanilla cake and clementine compote finished with white chocolate crunch balls and a tangerine glaze (New)

Coconut-Lavender Matcha Foam Iced Coffee: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. French Bistro Blend, coconut milk, coconut cream, and white chocolate sauce garnished with lavender matcha, coconut foam, sea salt, and purple sanding sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Red Dragon Spice Traders

Gochujang Elote: Steamed corn on the cob rolled in gochujang aїoli and cotija cheese drizzled with spicy gochujang sauce (New)

Red Spice Fried Chicken Bites: Fried chicken chicharrones in spicy red chile sauce (New)

Guava Ginger Whiskey Cocktail: Whiskey, ginger liqueur, guava nectar, coconut cream, and lime juice garnished with a lime wheel (New)

Dancing Firecracker: Pineapple and lime juices, guava nectar, spicy honey, and house-made hibiscus syrup garnished with a lime wheel (New)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Wrapped in Love

Pork and Shrimp Wontons with a black garlic sauce (New)

Bok Choy & Mushroom Dumpling with a black garlic sauce (New) (Plant-based item)

Pineapple Baijiu Cocktail: Dark Rum, baijiu, Allspice Dram, pineapple and orange juices, and falernum syrup garnished with a dried red pineapple chip (New)

Grapefruit-Melon Wine Cocktail: Sauvignon blanc, grapefruit liqueur, watermelon purée, rock melon syrup, and lime juice garnished with skewered grapes (New)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Prosperity Bao & Bun

Pepperoni Pizza Bao Bun served with marinara (New)

Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao with pickled red onion and jalapeño

Peach Yuja-Ade: Yuja-lemongrass purée, dragon fruit and peach syrups, lemon juice, and butterfly pea flower tea garnished with a lemon wheel (Non-alcoholic)

Soju Peach Yuja Ade: Soju, yuja-lemongrass purée, dragon fruit and peach syrups, lemon juice, and butterfly pea flower tea garnished with a lemon wheel (Non-alcoholic)

Lychee Celebration: Gin, prosecco, lychee syrup, yuja-lemongrass purée, and grapefruit juice garnished with an edible purple orchid

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Longevity Noodle Co.

Garlic Noodles: Long noodles tossed in zesty garlic butter with parmesan

Spicy Pork DanDan Noodles: Pan-fried noodles with ground pork and spicy tri-chile sauce

Raspberry Oat Milk Tea: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Tea, raspberry and demerara syrups, and oat milk garnished with skewered raspberries (New)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Lunar New Year Offerings Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Milk Tea Taro Cheesecake: Milk tea cheesecake with a taro mousse (New)

Lamplight Lounge

Surf & Turf Fried Rice: Five Spice-rubbed New York steak, sautéed shrimp, fried rice, ginger pea purée, and chile oil topped with a carrot salad (New)

Sesame Seed Donuts: Maple-glazed donuts topped with sesame seed brittle and served with a kaya jam dipping sauce (New)

Three Weavers Brewery Seafarer Kolsch-style (New)

Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail: Han Soju, Aperitivo Aperol, carrot and orange juices, and cream of coconut garnished with a raspberry and mint (New)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

Pork Dumplings with Chinese broccoli, roasted mushrooms, Fresno chiles, and fried shallots (New)

Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail: Han Soju, Aperitivo Aperol, carrot and orange juices, and cream of coconut garnished with a raspberry and mint (New)

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mango Sticky Rice: Taro and coconut sticky rice with mango gel, toasted coconut, and fresh mango (New)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Magic Key Terrace

Pork Spare Ribs with peanut-chile sauce, Asian slaw, toasted peanuts, and crispy noodles (New)

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart (Mobile order available)

Green Tea Horchata (New)

Dalgona Coffee Bundt Cake: Coffee Bundt cake filled with sweet milk and topped with dalgona foam (New)

Pacific Wharf Café

White Chocolate Apple Bread Pudding: Granny Smith Apples and white chocolate with crème anglaise and whipped topping (New)

Paradise Garden Grill (Mobile order available)

Kimchi Bokkeumbap: Kimchi, potato, carrot, and onion fried rice with egg and Korean chili paste topped with crispy sweet and sour tofu and black sesame seeds (New) (Plant-based Item)

Shrimp Lo Mein: Lo mein noodles tossed with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and bok choy (New)

Dak Bulgogi: Korean BBQ chicken served with rice and kimchi

Bánh Mì: Grilled pork belly with pickled carrots, cucumbers, daikon, and jalapeños with a spicy mayo

Sweet and Sour Whole Fish served with steamed rice and stir-fried vegetables (served family-style for two) (New)

Tiger Milk Boba Tea with brown sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Hite Beer

Blackberry Soju Cocktail: Soju, blackberry purée, and lemon juice with a hint of ginger (New)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube

Sonoma Terrace (Mobile order available)

Pad Thai Spring Roll: Shrimp with scrambled eggs, noodles, crushed peanuts, and Thai basil served with tangy slaw and pad Thai sauce (New)

Goofy’s Churro Cart

Almond Cookie Churro coated in cookie crumble and topped with almond icing (New)

Outdoor Food Carts (Available Jan. 19 through Feb. 12)

Chicken Bao with Curry Dip: Steamed bao with chicken, butternut squash, and kaffir lime served with a spicy red curry sauce (New)

Teriyaki Turkey Leg (New)

Baked Coconut Almond Nian Gao: Baked sticky rice cake topped with coconut and almonds (New)

Blackberry Cotton Candy (New)

Mandarin Orange Cotton Candy (New)

ACE High! Hard Cider Imperial Apple Cider

Master Gao Brewery Puffed Rice Chinese Pale Ale

Disneyland Resort Hotels

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Hearthstone Lounge

Rabbit Firecracker: Spiced rum, orange brandy, lemon oil, honey, and black tea garnished with star anise and pink peppercorns (New)

GCH Holiday Cart

Lunar New Year Cookie (New)

Assorted Pretzel Sticks

Storyteller’s Café

Offering Lunar New Year-inspired offerings such as fried rice and spring rolls

Disneyland Hotel

Goofy’s Kitchen

Offering Lunar New Year-inspired offerings such as fried rice and spring rolls

Downtown Disney District

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available Jan. 20 through Feb. 15)

Year of The Rabbit CrazyShake: Vanilla-frosted rim with red and gold sixlet, Chinese zodiac rabbit vanilla cupcake, red and gold rock candy, whipped cream, red sprinkles, and caramel drizzle

Catal Restaurant (Available Jan. 20 through Feb. 15)

Pork Belly Bao Bun: Pork belly, soy Gochujang glaze, baby mixed greens, spring onions, spicy mayo, and charred lemon (New)

Kung Pao Paella: Valenciano paella rice, kung pao chicken, lemon vinaigrette, spring onions, water chestnuts, roasted peppers, roasted peanuts, and chiles (New)

Lunar Eclipse: Gin, cherry liqueur, triple sec, lime juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and bitters and topped with soda and gold glitter (New)

Mad Dumplings Food Truck (Available Jan. 13 through Feb. 5, starting at 3 p.m. daily)

Food truck serving unique dumplings and rice dishes (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Jan. 20 through Feb. 15)

Firecracker Chicken Pizza: Hoisin, mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, carrot strings, and a firecracker sauce drizzle topped with a sliced green onion garnish (New)

Lunar New Year Margarita: Tequila blanco, pomegranate juice, lime juice, agave, and simple syrup with a pinch of salt (New)

Sprinkles (Available Jan. 16 through 29)

Lunar New Year Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet: Red velvet cake with slivered almonds lined with an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting (Available while supplies last.)

Lunar New Year Red Box: Three Lunar New Year Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet cupcakes, Three Almond Red Velvet cupcakes, Three Dark Chocolate cupcakes, Three Strawberry cupcakes, and Eight Limited-edition red envelopes (Available while supplies last.)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Jan. 20 through Feb. 15)

Asian Tuna Nachos: Tuna marinated 24 hours in a Vietnamese-style sauce with diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, avocado cream, Asian spiced aïoli, and Vietnamese-style glazed sauce (New)

New Year Sunrise: Rum, grenadine, lime juice, orange juice and pineapple juice (New)

Uva Bar & Cafe (Available Jan. 20 through Feb. 15)

Lunar Eclipse: Gin, cherry liqueur, triple sec, lime juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and bitters topped with soda and gold glitter (New)