CreativeSoul Photography to Launch Photo Series and Doll Collection at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Among the many artists to be featured during the EPCOT Festival of the Arts are CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt. The duo will be debuting their new Princess-inspired photo series and limited edition doll collection at EPCOT starting February 3rd.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT Festival of the Arts

It’s also a place for Disney artists to bring their talents directly to fans through meet and greets, signings and special performances.

One of the artists featured during the festival is CreativeSoul Photography

The CreativeSoul Doll Collection

The dolls contain natural hairstyles and intricate Afrocentric fabrics and adornments, while paying tribute to four Disney Princesses – Tiana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Cinderella.

The dolls will be featured at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts and the CreativeSoul Photography founders will be present for book and doll signings from February 3-5.

In addition to the dolls, there will be a series of five photographic prints of the models which inspired the dolls. Including, one bonus print – paying tribute to Elsa – which will be available beginning February 3rd for a limited time in large-format wall art sizes and smaller deluxe prints.

The festival will also showcase the natural-styled wigs and life-size dresses of the models on display from February 3-5.

The CreativeSoul Doll Collection retails for $59.99 each, and will be available at shopDisney Walt Disney World Resort Disneyland Resort

About CreativeSoul Photography:

For over a decade, Regis and Kahran have pursued initiatives aligning with their mission of celebrating youth of color in artistic new ways through adding Afrocentric design elements to their visuals to showcase the beauty and strength of diversity.

“Our mission has always been to bring bold inspiring images of people of color to life,” said Kahran.

“We are both excited and proud of this project and hope that through the lens of photography, it will help further empower young girls of color and show they can be a princess too,” added Regis.