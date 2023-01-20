Coming Soon: CreativeSoul Introduces Reimagined Diverse Dolls Inspired by Disney Princesses

February marks Black History Month and this year Disney has teamed up with Black-owned business CreativeSoul Photography to present limited edition dolls of beloved Disney Princesses.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced a brand-new collaboration with Black-owned business, CreativeSoul Photography, featuring a special-edition artist series collection of dolls across the African diaspora, inspired by Disney Princesses.

The CreativeSoul Doll Collection, based on the work of CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt, reimagines what a classic Disney Princess would look like through a diverse lens.

The dolls are inspired by a photo series featuring young models dressed as the iconic princess.

The dolls contain natural hairstyles and intricate Afrocentric fabrics and adornments, while paying tribute to four Disney Princesses: Tiana ( The Princess and the Frog ) Snow White ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ) Rapunzel ( Tangled ) Cinderella ( Cinderella )



The CreativeSoul Doll Collection will be available on shopDisney Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The dolls retail for $59.99 each. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

What They’re Saying:

Kahran Bethencourt: “Our mission has always been to bring bold inspiring images of people of color to life.”

“Our mission has always been to bring bold inspiring images of people of color to life.” Regis Bethencourt: “We are both excited and proud of this project and hope that through the lens of photography, it will help further empower young girls of color and show they can be a princess too.”

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Tiana

Snow White

Rapunzel

Cinderella

The CreativeSoul Doll Collection is another way that Disney continues to Celebrate Soulfully, which is an initiative that invites families and friends to gather for experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.