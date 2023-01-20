Photos: Lunar New Year Celebration 2023 Kicks Off at Disney California Adventure

The 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration has officially kicked off at Disney California Adventure. Let’s take a look at the various decor, activities, merchandise and more that you can experience during this event!

The festivities begin far closer to the front of the park this year, with this archway being placed just past the main entrance to Avengers Campus. In previous years, this archway was located closer to Paradise Gardens Park.

Banners welcome Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia the Cat, celebrating the “Year of the Rabbit” and the “Year of the Cat,” respectively.

Most of the Lunar New Year festivities take place in Paradise Gardens. Here you can meet with some of your favorite Disney characters, including Oswald and Ortensia, as well as Mulan and Mushu, and more. Check out our separate post for a look at character appearances.

This year, we celebrate the Chinese and Korean “Year of the Rabbit,” as well as the Vietnamese “Year of the Cat.”

There’s plenty of family-friendly fun including crafts, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations and the Lucky Wishes Wall, where guests can share their hopes for the future/year ahead.

Melody of China perform at the Paradise Garden Bandstand multiple times throughout the day.

More crafts and activities can be found over by The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Fun and colorful banners feature Disney characters dressed in their best Lunar New Year attire.

Lunar New Year Merchandise

Guests can take home some of their favorite Lunar New Year styles in various merchandise, found in a kiosk just outside The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Many of the items seen here were previously released on shopDisney, and our previous article has more details.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the opening day of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure!