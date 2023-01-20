Walt Disney World Casting Live-Action “The Little Mermaid” Look-Alikes

Disney Live Entertainment is casting a performer to portray Ariel from the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid for Walt Disney World.

Disney is looking for performers to portray Halle Bailey’s version of the beloved character from the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid in the parks.

in the parks. Candidates for the role should be 5’2″-5’6″ with “warm, engaging, and outgoing personalities”

The character of Ariel is described as: An inquisitive and daring mermaid princess, Ariel is fascinated by the world of humans. Whether she’s on land or under the sea, she’s eager to connect her two worlds, knowing they aren’t so different after all. Ariel appears as depicted in the upcoming live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid .



About The Little Mermaid:

The Little Mermaid , visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26th, 2023.

, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26th, 2023. The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( Mary Poppins Returns Finding Neverland ), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( ), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker. The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton ), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ( The Lion King ) serving as executive producer.

), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ( ) serving as executive producer. The score is by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin), who won two Oscars for the music in the animated version of The Little Mermaid, with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham (Mary Poppins Returns). Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Plot:

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The Cast: