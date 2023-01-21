Video: “Hurry Home” World of Color Preshow Returns to Disney California Adventure For Lunar New Year Celebration

One of the favorite offerings during the Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure has returned, and guests gather around Paradise Bay every night before World of Color, with the Hurry Home preshow.

What’s Happening:

As part of the Lunar New Year festivities at Disney California Adventure, the Hurry Home preshow to World of Color has returned.

The preshow, filled with beautiful water and lights, invites guests to follow Little Lantern on a journey to return home for the annual celebration of good luck and fortune. Accompanied by a stirring musical score, created by Academy Award-winning composer Tan Dun (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), guests will be immersed in the magic of a 6-minute tale that also features music from the film Mulan , and stylized versions of the heroine and the dragon, Mushu.

New this year, guests will also notice rabbits in the show, marking the Year of the Rabbit for this year's festivities.

After the show concludes, World of Color kicks off into the usual show, that is, until January 27th. Lunar New Year festivities at the park run from Jan. 20 through Feb. 15, 2023, and the new nighttime spectacular, World of Color – ONE Disneyland Resort

The Lunar New Year Celebration is taking place from January 20th through February 15th, 2023 at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for the new year.

In 2023, we celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese zodiac calendar plays a significant role in shaping the traditions, holidays and foods enjoyed in Asian communities all over the globe. In Chinese culture, the rabbit has the unique characteristic of waiting for an opportune moment and then leaping into action. More than any other zodiac animal, the rabbit symbolizes luck.

Disney will also be recognizing the Vietnamese zodiac calendar during the Lunar New Year celebration, which marks 2023 as the Year of the Cat.

To celebrate both the Year of the Cat and the Year of the Rabbit, guests can also meet and greet with both Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia the Cat in the Paradise Gardens Park dining area. You can check out our photos and videos of that experience here.