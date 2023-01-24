Disneyland Resort Cast Members Receive New “100 Years of Wonder” Name Tags

In preparation for the launch of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort, Disney Cast Members are receiving new name tags to mark the occasion, though these new tags celebrate favorite characters in lieu of hometowns.

What’s Happening:

Name Tags have a long tradition at Disney Parks, dating back to the opening of Disneyland park in 1955. With the launch of the Disney100 Celebration on Jan. 27, Disneyland Resort cast members are excited to be sporting new Disney100 name tags, which, for the first time, feature the name of a favorite character instead of their hometown.

Some cast members chose lesser-known characters, but Erick Carmona, who works in Food and Beverage, chose Mickey Mouse, saying that “He’s the original, and I have a lot of memories with him and my mom… I even had a Mickey Mouse lunch pail when I was a kid in elementary school and so I just have a lot of memories with Mickey.”

Wonder which character was the top pick for cast? That title goes to a little blue genetic experiment from a faraway planet – Stitch! Disneyland Resort cast will be wearing the new name tags throughout the year long celebration.

In just a matter of hours, Disneyland will kick off the 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort, complete with new experiences, new nighttime spectaculars, and more!

Beginning Jan. 27, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will star in their very first ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway . Inside the El CapiTOON Theater in Disneyland park (which houses an exhibit unique to Disneyland), this family-friendly experience transports you into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, where you’ll board a train engineered by Goofy and embark on a zany adventure.

Inside the El CapiTOON Theater in Disneyland park (which houses an exhibit unique to Disneyland), this family-friendly experience transports you into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, where you’ll board a train engineered by Goofy and embark on a zany adventure. World of Color – ONE is an all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure Star Wars in the same production.

is an all-new nighttime spectacular at in the same production. Each evening at Disneyland park, Wondrous Journeys transforms Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “ it’s a small world

transforms Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “ Both theme parks, the Downtown Disney appear throughout the resort,