We here at Laughing Place were lucky enough to experience Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland this morning, and we have a ton of videos showing off the new attraction. We’ve gathered them together here in one post for your viewing pleasure.

Watch Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway – FULL QUEUE Tour at Disneyland:

Watch Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway – Pre-Show and RIDE POV at Disneyland:

Watch Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway – Rider Cam:

Watch Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Exterior + A Look Around Toontown Construction:

Watch Our Interview with Imagineers Jen & Jeff:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opens this Friday, January 27th at Disneyland!