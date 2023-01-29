New Avengers: Power the Night Show at Walt Disney Studios Park Makes Impressive Use of Drone Technology

Disneyland Paris has introduced a pretty incredible new Marvel-themed drone and projection show at Walt Disney Studios Park. The show features some pretty impressive drone recreations of iconic Marvel characters and symbols.

This all-new show, titled Avengers: Power the Night, combines video projections, pyrotechnic effects and drones around The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The show features some iconic characters such as Hulk, Spider-Man and Iron Man, while also featuring some newer additions to the MCU, such as the Scarlet Witch and Shang-Chi.

Following their successful use in the Disney D-Light

Whereas the former show featured just 150 drones, Avengers: Power the Night features 500!

Composer Marco Marinangeli created the score for the show, starting with the main Avengers theme, before going through themes of each individual character in particular, ending up with an eight minute medley of the best Marvel scores.

The video clip below showcases the drones being used to form the iconic outline of Spider-Man:

This final with the drones that form Spider-Man!

Avengers Power The Night !

The drones also form together to quite impressively recreate Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) face:

Avengers Power The Night avec Iron Man! les effets sont vraiment sympa !

Check out a full performance of the show recorded by DLPReport

