New Avengers: Power the Night Show at Walt Disney Studios Park Makes Impressive Use of Drone Technology

Disneyland Paris has introduced a pretty incredible new Marvel-themed drone and projection show at Walt Disney Studios Park. The show features some pretty impressive drone recreations of iconic Marvel characters and symbols.
What’s Happening:
- This all-new show, titled Avengers: Power the Night, combines video projections, pyrotechnic effects and drones around The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in an epic celebration of the Marvel Super Heroes.
- The show features some iconic characters such as Hulk, Spider-Man and Iron Man, while also featuring some newer additions to the MCU, such as the Scarlet Witch and Shang-Chi.
- Following their successful use in the Disney D-Light show at Disneyland Paris, the Resort once again partnered with the European leader in drone shows, Dronisos, for this show.
- Whereas the former show featured just 150 drones, Avengers: Power the Night features 500!
- Composer Marco Marinangeli created the score for the show, starting with the main Avengers theme, before going through themes of each individual character in particular, ending up with an eight minute medley of the best Marvel scores.
- The video clip below showcases the drones being used to form the iconic outline of Spider-Man:
- The drones also form together to quite impressively recreate Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) face:
- Check out a full performance of the show recorded by DLPReport:
- Take a further look at the creation of Avengers: Power the Night in our previous post.
