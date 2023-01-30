More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

New celebrity guests have been announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April, including Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze).
What’s Happening:
- Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, made his first Celebration appearance in many years last year to thunderous applause.
- Katee Sackhoff, the actor behind Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, will make her second Celebration appearance in London. Sackhoff portrayed Bo-Katan in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, before bringing the character to life in live-action in The Mandalorian.
- Also set to appear is James Arnold Taylor, voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Taylor has long been an integral part of the saga, giving voice to stormtroopers, aliens, Imperials, and more in films including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
- In addition, Mads Mikkelsen, who played scientist Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is set to attend.
- Finally, Denis Lawson will also land at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. Lawson portrayed the fan-favorite rebel pilot Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars trilogy, making a welcome return to the role in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Official Pix is once again proud to be producing the autograph hall at Celebration. Attending fans can now purchase their autograph and photo op tickets for all announced guests.
- Other previously announced guests include:
- Anthony Daniels
- Ashley Eckstein
- Matt Lanter
- Dee Bradley Baker
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Vivien Lyra Blair
- Indira Varma
- Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.