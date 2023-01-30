More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

New celebrity guests have been announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April, including Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze).

What’s Happening:

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones , Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith , and Obi-Wan Kenobi , made his first Celebration appearance in many years last year to thunderous applause.

, , and , made his first Celebration appearance in many years last year to thunderous applause. Katee Sackhoff, the actor behind Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, will make her second Celebration appearance in London. Sackhoff portrayed Bo-Katan in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, before bringing the character to life in live-action in The Mandalorian.