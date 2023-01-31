“American Born Chinese” Star Ben Wang Celebrates Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

Ben Wang, who stars in the upcoming Disney+ original live-action series American Born Chinese, recently visited the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- American Born Chinese is a genre-hopping action-comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.
- Ben’s character, Jin Wang, is an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a Chinese-born student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.
- While Ben did not encounter any mythical gods at Disney California Adventure, he was able to ring in the Year of the Rabbit with some Disney friends, including a special surprise friend, dressed in vibrant Lunar New Year-inspired attire: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit!
- Along with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, you can find his sweetheart, Ortensia the Cat, who is honoring the Vietnamese celebration of the Year of the Cat.
- During his visit, Ben experienced the beautiful cultural décor, fun festivities, live performances, and returning fan favorites at this multicultural celebration paying tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean cultures.
- Guests can see the return of favorite offerings such as Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession and share messages of hope, health, and happiness for this year at the Lucky Wishes Wall.
- Guests can also delight in the culinary offerings at the Lunar New Year marketplaces by purchasing the Sip and Savor pass, which comes with six convenient entitlement tabs redeemable for select food & nonalcoholic beverages at participating locations.
- The Lunar New Year Celebration runs at Disney California Adventure through February 15th, while American Born Chinese premieres this spring on Disney+.
