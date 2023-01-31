Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: January Wraps Up with Disney100, Marvel and Star Wars Pin Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- The latest arrivals to our favorite Disney merchandise destination include character pins from the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises and will be a big hit with collectors in all areas.
- First up we have four new Disney100 arrivals (on shopDisney that is)! Dressed in their celebratory best, Mickey and Pluto appear in the zeros of “100.”
- Mickey also takes a moment to be on camera at Disneyland as Donald acts as the director. This pin is part of the newly launched Disney100: Eras Collection.
- Chip ‘n Dale also join the D100 fun posing back to back in front of a Hollywood-esque marquee. And if that’s not enough, they can be spotted on a Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive that reads “100 Years of Wonder.”
- Still pining for the WDW 50 magic? The Vault Collection now includes a Mickey and Minnie shopping bag that uses the popular image from Disney World’s early shopping bags.
- For the Marvel crowd there’s a Black Panther pin that’s part of the World of Wakanda Collection as well as a Loki Cast design that features the god of mischief alongside Sylvie, Alligator Loki, Boastful Loki and some other Variants.
- Star Wars gives us a jumbo R2-D2 pin with a chest plate that opens to reveal an X-Wing about to take flight.
- Finally, Han and Leia celebrate Valentine’s Day with an “I Love You” “I Know” pin set with the couple’s profiles atop the Rebel logo and Millennium Falcon.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99 – $34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
shopDisney closes out January with more delightful selections honoring Disney100. Also along for the ride are classic versions of Mickey Mouse with his buddies Minnie and Donald; Marvel designs for Black Panther and Loki; and seasonal Star Wars pins even a scoundrel would love.
Disney100
Mickey Mouse and Pluto Disney100 Pin
Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Pin – Walt Disney's Disneyland – Disney100 – Limited Release
Chip 'n Dale Disney100 Pin – Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive 2023 – Limited Release
Vintage Mickey and Friends
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Shopping Bag Pin – Walt Disney World
Marvel
Black Panther: World of Wakanda Pin – Limited Release
Star Wars
Princess Leia and Han Solo Couples Pin Set – Star Wars
