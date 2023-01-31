Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: January Wraps Up with Disney100, Marvel and Star Wars Pin Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection.

The latest arrivals to our favorite Disney merchandise destination include character pins from the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises and will be a big hit with collectors in all areas.

First up we have four new Disney100 arrivals (on shopDisney that is)! Dressed in their celebratory best, Mickey and Pluto appear in the zeros of “100.”

Mickey also takes a moment to be on camera at Disneyland as Donald acts as the director. This pin is part of the newly launched Disney100: Eras Collection

Chip ‘n Dale also join the D100 fun posing back to back in front of a Hollywood-esque marquee. And if that’s not enough, they can be spotted on a Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive that reads “100 Years of Wonder.”

Still pining for the WDW 50 magic? The Vault Collection now includes a Mickey and Minnie shopping bag that uses the popular image from Disney World’s early shopping bags.

For the Marvel crowd there’s a Black Panther pin that’s part of the World of Wakanda Collection Loki Cast design that features the god of mischief alongside Sylvie, Alligator Loki, Boastful Loki and some other Variants.

Star Wars gives us a jumbo R2-D2 pin with a chest plate that opens to reveal an X-Wing about to take flight.

Finally, Han and Leia celebrate Valentine’s Day with an “I Love You” “I Know” pin set with the couple’s profiles atop the Rebel logo and Millennium Falcon.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

shopDisney closes out January with more delightful selections honoring Disney100. Also along for the ride are classic versions of Mickey Mouse with his buddies Minnie and Donald; Marvel designs for Black Panther and Loki; and seasonal Star Wars pins even a scoundrel would love.

Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Disney100 Pin

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Pin – Walt Disney's Disneyland – Disney100 – Limited Release

Chip 'n Dale Disney100 Pin

Chip 'n Dale Disney100 Pin – Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive 2023 – Limited Release

Vintage Mickey and Friends

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Shopping Bag Pin – Walt Disney World

Marvel

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Pin – Limited Release

Loki Cast Pin

Star Wars

R2-D2 Jumbo Pin – Star Wars

Princess Leia and Han Solo Couples Pin Set – Star Wars

