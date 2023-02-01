Photos / Video: Disney100 Cavalcade Debuts at Disneyland

As part of the Disney100 Celebration, an updated cavalcade recently debuted at Disneyland.

The new Disney100 Cavalcade features an upbeat new song, likely titled “Share the Wonder,” featuring references to 100 Years of Wonder. Ahead of the main float that carries Mickey, MInnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, you’ll find dancers along with a selection of other characters. In the cavalcade today, we saw Moana, Merida, Geppetto, Pinocchio, and more!

The Disney100 Cavalcade is currently scheduled to run at 1:00 p.m. daily, but that of course is subject to change.

Watch Disney100 Cavalcade – Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland:

