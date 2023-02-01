Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket Add-On

If you’re looking to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood this summer, you may want to partake in a paid early entry service that will get you into the new land one hour early.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood is now offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket, which will give you one hour early access to the immersive new land.

This ticket option is available every day beginning February 18th, and will cost you between $20-$25 per person.

The add-on is currently available through the end of April 2023.

In addition to early access admission to Super Nintendo World one hour prior to scheduled park opening, you’ll also get one-time express access to the Studio Tour (valid until 11:00 a.m.).

Ticket valid on your selected date only.

Guests can now purchase a Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com

With Super Nintendo World likely to be very popular this summer, this is a relatively inexpensive way to get a head start into the land and hopefully beat some of the crowds.

