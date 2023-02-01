Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket Add-On

If you’re looking to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood this summer, you may want to partake in a paid early entry service that will get you into the new land one hour early.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood is now offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket, which will give you one hour early access to the immersive new land.
- This ticket option is available every day beginning February 18th, and will cost you between $20-$25 per person.
- The add-on is currently available through the end of April 2023.
- In addition to early access admission to Super Nintendo World one hour prior to scheduled park opening, you’ll also get one-time express access to the Studio Tour (valid until 11:00 a.m.).
- Ticket valid on your selected date only.
- Guests can now purchase a Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.
- With Super Nintendo World likely to be very popular this summer, this is a relatively inexpensive way to get a head start into the land and hopefully beat some of the crowds.
More Super Nintendo World:
- Our own Mike Celestino was able to attend the first day of technical rehearsals for Super Nintendo World, and shared a large collection of photos and videos from throughout the new land.
- What would a new themed land be without food? Explore the Toadstool Cafe and its menu, the only restaurant within Super Nintendo World.
- Tour the 1-UP Factory, which serves as the area’s main gift shop, as well as the exit gift shop for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.
- Super Nintendo World officially opens February 17th, 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.