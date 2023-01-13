Photos: Explore the Toadstool Cafe and Its Menu at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World

Yesterday I spent the day exploring Super Nintendo World during its unannounced technical rehearsal at Universal Studios Hollywood, but what would a new themed land be without food?

Super Nintendo World’s counter-service restaurant is called the Toadstool Cade, and it’s located to the right of the entrance to the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction. Out in front of the restaurant are a couple of fun topiaries, and to the right of the location sits the area’s restrooms.

As I entered in through the entrance to Toadstool Cafe I was handed a physical menu for the restaurant. Items include starters like the Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Piranha Plant Caprese, Yoshi’s Favorite Fruit & Veggie Salad, and Super Star Chicken Salad. The main menu entrees are the Mario Burger (with bacon, mushroom, and cheese), Luigi Burger (with pesto grilled chicken), and Fire Flower Spaghetti & Meatballs. For dessert, there’s “?” Block Tiramisu, Mt. Beanpole Cake, and a Princess Peach Cupcake. Also available are beverages like the Super Star Lemon Squash, collectible drink sippers, and two different kids’ meals.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests will be greeted by Chef Toad, who introduces diners to Toadstool Cafe and an overview of the menu via three vertical LED screens looking in on his kitchen.

Below are images of the counter service area itself, which is decorated by items and power-ups from the Super Mario Bros. video-game franchise. Chef Toad also has a cozy-looking fireplace.

Next it’s time to visit the dining area, which has some wonderful detailing on the tables and chair, not to mention the decor on the ceiling and LED “windows” that look out onto the Mushroom Kingdom.

After I placed my order, I was given a numbered device to help servers find my table.

Then it was time for the food to arrive at the table. I ordered a Mario Burger, plus all three desserts, and thanks to a helpful fellow journalist I was able to take photos of the Luigi Burger as well.

I also picked up the 1UP sipper, which includes a soft drink of your choice. It’s also available in the red Super Mushroom variety.

Overall I would say the Toadstool Cafe is going to be a bit hit among Super Nintendo World guests. Everyone I talked to seemed to really enjoy the food, and the desserts are incredibly creative in how they’re designed and prepared. It’s the perfect fit for this new addition to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Super Nintendo World is currently undergoing technical rehearsals at Universal Studios Hollywood, followed by Team Member and Annual Passholder previews. The land will officially open to all guests on Friday, February 17th. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Universal Studios’ official website. And stay tuned for more coverage of Super Nintendo World here at LaughingPlace.com.