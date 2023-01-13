Photos: Visit the 1Up Factory Gift Shop at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World Themed Land

As you’re likely aware by now, Universal Studios Hollywood’s new immersive themed land Super Nintendo World has been undergoing technical rehearsals since yesterday morning.

Here at LaughingPlace.com, we’ve already given you a photo report covering a broad overview of the land itself, and then a look inside the Toadstool Cafe counter-service restaurant. Now let’s pay a visit to Super Nintendo World’s only interior retail location: the 1Up Factory gift shop.

The 1Up Factory serves as the exit to the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction, but it is also accessible via a large yellow pipe from the main area of the land, just to the right of the restrooms and the Toadstool Cafe. As one would expect, merchandise includes apparel, plush characters, pins, collectibles and more. The gift shop is themed to resemble (what else?) a factory, with rotating gears on LED screens, physical fans and dials, and lighting effects creating even more movement on the room’s ceiling. It’s not an incredibly large space, but what 1Up Factory lacks in area it definitely makes up for in color, energy, and vibrancy. In the photo gallery below, let’s go through pretty much everything currently available for sale in 1Up Factory, which of course also includes the Power-Up Bands which help enhance the Super Nintendo World experience for guests when they’re paired with the Universal Studios Hollywood app.

Super Nintendo World is currently undergoing technical rehearsals at Universal Studios Hollywood, followed by Team Member and Annual Passholder previews. The land will officially open to all guests on Friday, February 17th. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Universal Studios’ official website. And stay tuned for more coverage of Super Nintendo World here at LaughingPlace.com.