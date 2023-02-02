Marvel’s “Hit-Monkey” Renewed for a Second Season on Hulu

In a surprising move, Hulu has reportedly renewed Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, an animated series based on the little-known character, for a second season, according to Deadline.
- The lone season of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey ran in late 2021 and, given the status of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., it seemed like a safe bet we had seen the last of the series.
- However, we now know we are going to see a second season of the series, which will follow Bryce and Monkey to New York City.
- Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey after its tribe was slaughtered. He joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.
- Series stars Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Munn will return to voice Bryce and Akiko, respectively.
- Of course, Fred Tatasciore will also return as Hit-Monkey and Ally Maki as Haruka.
- The returning cast will be joined by Leslie Jones, though Hulu has not shared any information regarding her role at this time.
- Hit-Monkey is co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck.
- The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.
- You can check out Mack’s review of the first season of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey here.