Marvel’s “Hit-Monkey” Renewed for a Second Season on Hulu

In a surprising move, Hulu has reportedly renewed Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, an animated series based on the little-known character, for a second season, according to Deadline.

The lone season of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey ran in late 2021 and, given the status of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. , it seemed like a safe bet we had seen the last of the series.

However, we now know we are going to see a second season of the series, which will follow Bryce and Monkey to New York City.

Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey after its tribe was slaughtered. He joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.

Series stars Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Munn will return to voice Bryce and Akiko, respectively.

Of course, Fred Tatasciore will also return as Hit-Monkey and Ally Maki as Haruka.

The returning cast will be joined by Leslie Jones, though Hulu has not shared any information regarding her role at this time.

Hit-Monkey is co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck.

The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

