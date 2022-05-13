Hulu Cancels Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K” After One Season

According to Variety, Hulu has canceled the Marvel stop-motion animation series M.O.D.O.K after one season.
What’s Happening:
- The series debuted back in May 2021 with 10 episodes. Patton Oswalt voiced the title character M.O.D.O.K, which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.
- In the show, M.O.D.O.K has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, he has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, he begins to suffer a midlife crisis.
- Along with Oswalt, the voice cast included Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson.
- Oswalt and Jordan Blum created the series and also served as executive producers.
- M.O.D.O.K was originally one of four Marvel animated shows that were set up at Hulu. The others were Hit-Monkey, Howard the Duck, and Tigra and Dazzler.
- The plan was to launch all four shows and then have them crossover in an event series known as The Offenders.
- But two of the four — Howard the Duck and Tigra and Dazzler — were scrapped before ever making it to air, while Hit-Monkey aired one season thus far in November 2021 with no word on a second.
- The shows in part fell victim to the end of Marvel Television as Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios took over television production on all Marvel projects.
- Marvel Studios have been responsible for recent hit shows such as WandaVision, Loki and Moon Knight.
- Check out Mack’s review of the one and only season of Marvel’s. M.O.D.O.K.
